Many Initial Shelter Pet Photos Don’t Represent Dogs Accurately, So I Retake Them (22 Pics)

by

Since 2010, I have been involved in the animal welfare world. By starting at my local animal shelter as a People Care Specialist, I found my love for shelter animals. Throughout my years of being employed at this shelter, I saw that many of our images didn’t represent our pets in a great way. By picking up just a basic point-and-shoot camera, I started my journey of pet photography.

As the years went by, I continued to develop my craft and started volunteering at other shelters across the United States, mainly in Wyoming, to help increase the chances of adoption for the shelter animals.

In this short series, you will find a comparison between a shelter dog’s intake photograph and the ones I took on my camera.

Most shelters are overcapacity and staff and volunteers are overworked and drained, mentally and physically. With increasing numbers of pets being surrendered to shelters, the animal welfare problem is at an all-time high.

Even having an intake picture like these ‘befores’ is better than the animal having no picture at all.

I step in to help, to hopefully alleviate some of the stress on the staff, and to also help those animals find forever homes.

#1 Arya

#2 Angel

German Shepherd dog.

#3 Cooper

#4 Bean

#5 Duke

#6 Peak

#7 Bingo

Border Collie Mix.

#8 Candy

Cattle Dog Mix.

#9 Doug

#10 Peggy

Heeler Mix.

#11 Chance

#12 Coco

#13 Piper

German Wirehaired Pointer Mix.

#14 Pete

#15 Mia

Labrador Retriever Mix.

#16 Thor

Labrador Retriever mix.

#17 Minion

#18 Baby

#19 Jessie

#20 Barnaby

#21 Marlowe

#22 Sis

