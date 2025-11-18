Hey Pandas, What Is The Creepiest Unsolved Mystery? (Closed)

by

I want to try and come up with a theory for at least some mysteries, but I need help.

#1

Dead Mountain

#2

Look up brian shaffer. Might have misspelled his name. Student at ohio state university abt 10/15 years ago. One night him and friends went to a local bar. There is cctv of him entering the bar but never coming out. He flatly just disappeared. Hasnt been found yet. Just poof gone.

Also dont know if this true or not but heard that his father or family member was killed after brian dissappeard in a freak accident. Something abt a tree limb falling

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Drugs, Baseball, and Existentialism: The Legacy of Eastbound and Down
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2014
Hey Pandas, Find A Wholesome Pic And Create And Caption To Make Is Dark (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
More Supernatural Season 6 Spoilers « TVOvermind
3 min read
May, 17, 2010
From Silly To Seriously Useful: 18 Office Essentials That Are Anything But Ordinary
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
My Girlfriend Learned How To Decorate Cakes By Herself, Here’s Her Progress Over The Years (24 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Make Handprints And Hand Carvings Inspired By Nature, Culinary, Travel And The Beauties Of Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.