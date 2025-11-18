Hey Pandas, What Is The Creepiest Unsolved Mystery? (Closed)

I want to try and come up with a theory for at least some mysteries, but I need help.
#1
Dead Mountain
#2
Look up brian shaffer. Might have misspelled his name. Student at ohio state university abt 10/15 years ago. One night him and friends went to a local bar. There is cctv of him entering the bar but never coming out. He flatly just disappeared. Hasnt been found yet. Just poof gone.
Also dont know if this true or not but heard that his father or family member was killed after brian dissappeard in a freak accident. Something abt a tree limb falling
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us