30 Heartwarming Pics Of Elderly Graduates That Show You’re Never Too Old To Learn

For many newly minted college graduates, putting on their caps and gowns marks the beginning of their lives in “the real world.” But Bored Panda has compiled a list of people who probably didn’t need the life advice that commencement speakers are giving out — they already got the experience. From a 98-year-old getting his high school diploma, to a 70-year-old college grad, these folks are living proof that you’re never too old to learn.
#1 This 98-Years-Old Man Never Got To Get His High School Diploma Because He Was Drafted In World War II His Senior Year And He Finally Got It Today
Image source: _twilliamson
#2 97-Year-Old Woman Cries Tears Of Joy After Finally Getting Her High School Diploma
Margaret Thome Bekema, 97, never graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High in 1936 like she was supposed to. Instead, in 1932, she was forced to leave school to take care of her siblings and her mother who was sick with cancer. However, thanks to a distant relative, Bekema recently received an honorary diploma, just 79 years after she was supposed to graduate.
Image source: Monica Scott/mlive.com
#3 72 Years After Being Forced Into An Internment Camp During WWII, This Couple Received Their High School Diplomas
Image source: Avianne Tan, tustintillers
#4 My Grandmother, 77, Graduated With Her PhD And Is The University’s Oldest Graduate. It’s Never Too Late!
Image source: officer897177
#5 My Graduating Class And Our 92-Year-Old Classmate
Image source: Chasep7
#6 And Now He Graduated
Image source: Plebsplease
#7 The Best Part Of My Graduation Ceremony Last Month. She Got A Standing Ovation
Image source: stellascura
#8 Friend Of Mine Graduated In Law School At The Age Of 94
Image source: Rockarmor
#9 My Dad Just Graduated At The Age Of 71. My Mum Wanted A Nice Picture Of ‘Her Boys’
Image source: AlexSalt
#10 It’s Never Too Late
Image source: larryfeltonj
#11 My Mom Graduating From Law School In America At 55, Thirteen Years After Immigrating In Exile From Venezuela
Image source: iiLuxurious
#12 Me And My Dad (25, And 51) Just Graduated College In The Same Class!
Image source: reddit.com
#13 My 72-Year-Old Dad Graduated College With Honors Last Weekend
He is a Vietnam era veteran and a first generation college graduate.
Image source: CamaroNoir
#14 My Pops Graduated For The Second Time
Image source: RA3sWorld
#15 Single Mother Of 5 Proudly Poses With Children In Her Law School Graduation Photo
Image source: Richard Holman
#16 WWII Vet Got High School Diploma At 93
It’s never too late to graduate, and Glenn Holtz, 93-year-old World War II veteran proved that during a graduation ceremony at an Illinois high school when he walked across a stage with high school seniors to get his diploma 75 years after he originally attended high school.
Image source: guns.com
#17 If She Can Do It We Can Do It Too
Image source: Amctier928
#18 When My Grandmother Became The Oldest Graduate Of East Tennessee State University At The Age Of 87 Year Old
Image source: sarahamanda88
#19 Two Graduates
This is my mom and older brother. I am extremely proud of both of them. I am especially proud of my mom. She is a mother of 8 and managed to go back to school while working full time. She inspires me and everyone around her to work hard and never give up . I hope this will show others that it is never too late to back to school.
Image source: shampooking252
#20 I’m 65 And Just Graduated College. You Are Never Too Old To Learn!
Image source: TweakedMonkey
#21 Today, My 62-Year-Old Immigrant Grandmother Graduated With A Bachelor’s In Accounting & Finance Today From CSUF
Image source: carolyndao
#22 To All The People Feeling Behind Everyone Else Graduating At 22, This Man Is 81 And Just Walked In CSU’s Graduation With A Bachelor’s Degree
Image source: kananablah
#23 My Mom Graduating With Her PhD In Social Work From Tulane
Her goal was to graduate by 60 and she did it with a year to spare. Super proud of her.
Image source: liftingtailsofcats
#24 Me And My Mom, 49 Years Old, Graduated Nursing School Together In May
Image source: maegan_kyleeee
#25 91-Year-Old Donald Doll Receives His High School Diploma After Leaving Before Graduation To Join The NAVY In 1945
Image source: ImpulseDecider
#26 Today My 73-Year-Old Grandma Finally Graduates High School
Image source: JOKOPOWER
#27 Both My Mom And I Are Graduating Today
Image source: trev1776
#28 My Mum Just Graduated With A First Class Honours Degree After Leaving School At Sixteen To Have Me, And Being Diagnosed Dyslexic As An Adult, And I Think That’s Pretty Awesome
Image source: Colenelshitpostermcgee
#29 My 69-Year-Old Mom Graduated From Murray State University In Kentucky
Yesterday my 69 year old mom graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky. She decided to go to school after my step-dad passed away about 5 years ago. It’s never too late to go back. She got Bachelors in Fine Arts for painting. She did ceramics and woodworking in her program also.
Image source: blusun2
#30 My Mom With My Step Dad After She Graduated With Her PhD
Image source: greyedathena
Follow Us