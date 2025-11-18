30 Witty One-Panel Comics By ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ (New Pics)

If you’re seeking a dose of humor suitable for all ages, Doug Hill has you covered. The author of the ‘Laughing Hippo Studio’ series, which consists of hilarious single-panel cartoons, creates simple yet witty strips loved by many. If you missed our previous posts featuring his earlier works, be sure to check them out.

In a recent interview, Doug mentioned that his cartoons are often inspired by his family’s life. He said: “Everyday scenarios, especially when taken out of context, are a goldmine for humor. Current events and popular trends also spark ideas. The joy of creating a cartoon and seeing people smile because of it is what keeps me going.”

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#2

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#17

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#18

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#25

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#26

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#27

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#29

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#30

Image source: laughinghippostudio

