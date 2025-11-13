I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

by

I created over 100 tiny watercolor paintings for cookbooks featuring kitchen items. I usually work in oils or digitally so I challenged myself to try something different and loved it!

More info: Etsy

#1 Kazan

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Kimchi Pancake

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Shakshouka

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Waffle Iron

Mmmmm….waffles.

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Aga

These things are monstrous and pretty awesome.

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Biscuit Cast Iron Pan

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Bundt Pan

Sold.

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Fondue Pot

Cheeeeese!

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#9 German Pancake In Cast Iron Skillet

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Girdle

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Hagama

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Jambalya Pot

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Lodge Skillet

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Pie Iron

You can make pies or sandwiches in this over a campfire.

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#15 Rice Pot

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#16 Sarpaneva

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#17 Tangine

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Tetsubin

Its’ a cast iron tea pot – sold.

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Urushi Bowls

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#20 Wedge Pan

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#21 Aebleskiveer

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Corn Stick Mold

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Joyce Chen Scissors

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#24 Chef’s Knife

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#25 Red Tongs

Sold, yet still one of my favorites.

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#26 Kitchen Twine

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#27 Oyster Knife

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#28 Piping Tips

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#29 Slotted Spoon

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#30 Sieves

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#31 Vita-Prep Food Processor

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#32 Stock Pot

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#33 Garlic Press

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#34 Hand Blender

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#35 Ceramic Baking Dish

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#36 Pasta Strainer

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#37 Mixing Bowls

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#38 Nespresso Milk Frother

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#39 Bunch Of Metal Kitchen Items

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

#40 Potjies

I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

Image source: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
