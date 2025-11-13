I Made These Watercolors For Kitchens

I created over 100 tiny watercolor paintings for cookbooks featuring kitchen items. I usually work in oils or digitally so I challenged myself to try something different and loved it!
#1 Kazan
Image source: etsy.com
#2 Kimchi Pancake
#3 Shakshouka
#4 Waffle Iron
Mmmmm….waffles.
#5 Aga
These things are monstrous and pretty awesome.
#6 Biscuit Cast Iron Pan
#7 Bundt Pan
Sold.
#8 Fondue Pot
Cheeeeese!
#9 German Pancake In Cast Iron Skillet
#10 Girdle
#11 Hagama
#12 Jambalya Pot
#13 Lodge Skillet
#14 Pie Iron
You can make pies or sandwiches in this over a campfire.
#15 Rice Pot
#16 Sarpaneva
#17 Tangine
#18 Tetsubin
Its’ a cast iron tea pot – sold.
#19 Urushi Bowls
#20 Wedge Pan
#21 Aebleskiveer
#22 Corn Stick Mold
#23 Joyce Chen Scissors
#24 Chef’s Knife
#25 Red Tongs
Sold, yet still one of my favorites.
#26 Kitchen Twine
#27 Oyster Knife
#28 Piping Tips
#29 Slotted Spoon
#30 Sieves
#31 Vita-Prep Food Processor
#32 Stock Pot
#33 Garlic Press
#34 Hand Blender
#35 Ceramic Baking Dish
#36 Pasta Strainer
#37 Mixing Bowls
#38 Nespresso Milk Frother
#39 Bunch Of Metal Kitchen Items
#40 Potjies
