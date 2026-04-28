From Harry Potter To Victor Hugo: Test Your General Knowledge With 37 Pub Questions

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It’s time to put your general knowledge to the test with 37 pub quiz questions!🧠

From geography and history to art, literature, and world events, this quiz will challenge how well you really know the world around you. 🌍

You’ll find questions about movies and TV shows, music, sports, language, computing, and even math & logic. Some questions are straightforward, while others will make you think twice. Let’s see how many you can get right! 👀

By the end, if you’re interested in more fun, brain-teasing quizzes, don’t miss Part 8 of our Pub Quiz!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

From Harry Potter To Victor Hugo: Test Your General Knowledge With 37 Pub Questions

Image credits: Michael Burrows

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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