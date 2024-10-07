Nosferatu in SpongeBob? Revisiting the Memorable Episodes

When Nosferatu was introduced to SpongeBob SquarePants, it sparked a fascinating conversation traced to the silent film era. The vampire first appeared onscreen as Count Orlok in Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror — a 1922 dark fantasy renowned for its timeless legacy. This includes originating the popular trope that depicts sunlight as fatal for vampires. And, of course, the continued referencing of the iconic character in pop culture.
The Nickelodeon series introduced a new generation of viewers to the horror classic ranked among the most influential productions from the silent era. Jay Lender, the storyboard artist who conceived the idea that brought Count Orlok to Bikini Bottom shares this sentiment. He told Polygon that the 1922 horror film wouldn’t have attracted a contemporary audience without SpongeBob. “If it weren’t for the unbelievable reach of SpongeBob as a platform, no one under the age of 30 would ever wanna watch this movie.”
Nosferatu First Appeared In Graveyard Shift, Season 2, Episode 16
Count Orlok’s appearances in SpongeBob SquarePants began with a cameo in “Graveyard Shift,” the first part of Season 2’s 16th episode, which aired on September 6, 2002. For reasons ranging from its spooky appeal to the appearance of Nosferatu, “Graveyard Shift” is widely considered one of the show’s best episodes. It follows SpongeBob and Squidward at the Krusty Krab after Mr. Krabs institutes a night shift, compelling the duo to work overnight. Unsurprisingly, SpongeBob is enthused by the development, much to the ire of his co-worker.
The irritable octopus decides to curb SpongeBob’s enthusiasm with a made-up scary story about the Hash-Slinging Slasher. Although Squidward invented the story, everything he said about the Slasher begins to happen late into the night, including the lights flickering on and off. Both terrified, SpongeBob and Squidward eventually learn the Slasher wasn’t hunting them. To their delight, they find Nosferatu flickering the lights. Their reaction suggests they are friends with the vampire from Nosferatu and not scared of him.
The Character Returned For A Major Role In Season 13’s Squidferatu
In October 2022, two decades after Count Orlok’s first cameo in SpongeBob, the vampire featured in “Squidferatu,” his biggest role in the comedy series. After Nosferatu’s second appearance in Season 11’s “The Night Patty,” the character was seen in at least four episodes of Season 13, with more screentime in “Squidferatu,” the first part of the Season’s 11th episode. The episode delivers another spooky tale revolving around SpongeBob, Squidward, and Nosferatu. It follows the Krusty Krab co-workers’ visit to Nosferatu castle where their host terrified them all night.
Unlike “Graveyard Shift’s” random visual gag inspired by Count Orlok, “Squidferatu” parodied the 1922 horror classics, referencing several elements from the German vampire film. This includes the boat transporting the vampire’s coffin to Wisborg in the horror movie. Speaking about this, Ian Vazquez, the storyboard supervisor of the episode said: “I imagine in Spongeworld that trip ended differently and landed the vampire underwater.” The cultural relevance of the episode extends beyond the Nosferatu movie. “Squidferatu” referenced other productions like 1925’s silent horror The Phantom of the Opera and Disney’s 1955 animated musical romance Lady and the Tramp.
Why Is The Character Called Nosferatu In SpongeBob?
Instead of Count Orlok, the vampire is known as Nosferatu in SpongeBob SquarePants, a fact that raised eyebrows among the SpongeBob community. Jay Lender was confronted by viewers who thought the vampire’s name in the animated series was a blunder. “I have to deal with the trolls who came to me and say, “Actually, the name is Orlok,'” he disclosed to Polygon while explaining why he settled for Nosferatu. According to the storyboard artist, he went with Nosferatu because it sounded better. Also, he imagined the film’s title would be easier to recognize.
Since his first appearance in September 2002, Nosferatu has become a regular cameo character for the SpongeBob franchise. The character appeared twice in “Pet the Rock,” the second part of Season 14’s 4th episode which aired on February 14, 2024. He’s also appeared in several episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show. While both are spin-off prequels, the latter revolves around Partick Star whereas the former is centered around the younger versions of the SpongeBob SquarePants characters. Check out 7 most shocking Eric Cartman moments on South Park.
Follow Us