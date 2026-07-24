Nikita Cast: Where Are They Now?

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The Nikita cast helped turn the CW action series into one of television’s most memorable spy dramas. Premiering in 2010, the show blended fast-paced action with emotional storytelling and a talented ensemble. For four seasons, across 73 episodes, the talented ensemble played a major role in making every storyline believable. Their performances helped the series stand out in a crowded television landscape.

While the show ended in 2013, many of its stars have continued building impressive careers across television, film, and streaming platforms. While several of the Nikita cast remained familiar faces in Hollywood, others stepped away from the spotlight or focused on smaller projects. Some landed leading roles in major productions, and others expanded into producing, directing, or family life. Although their careers have taken different paths, the series remains an important milestone for each of them. Here’s where the main cast is today.

Maggie Q as Nikita

Maggie Q in Nikita

Maggie Q already had a growing reputation as an action star before landing the lead role in Nikita. However, the series made her a household name among television audiences. After the show ended, Maggie Q starred in the CBS drama Stalker and later led the crime series Pivoting. She also appeared in films including The Divergent Series films, The Protégé, and Fear the Night, proving she remained one of Hollywood’s most dependable action stars. In 2025, she continued balancing film and television projects, including her leading role in the Amazon crime series Ballard.

Nikita Cast: Where Are They Now?

Shane West as Michael

Shane West in Nikita

Shane West earned praise for his portrayal of Michael, Nikita’s loyal partner and eventual husband. After leaving the series, he joined the cast of Salem before appearing in several films and television guest roles. He has continued performing with his rock band while taking on selective acting projects. Although he works less frequently than during his Nikita years, he remains a favourite among longtime fans.

Lyndsy Fonseca as Alex Udinov

Lyndsy Fonseca in Nikita

Lyndsy Fonseca impressed audiences as Alex, one of Nikita’s most layered characters. Following Nikita, she appeared in series such as Marvel’s Agent Carter, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Turner & Hooch. She has also built a steady career in independent films while balancing family life. Her versatility has allowed her to move comfortably between drama, action, and comedy. Although she hasn’t landed a role in a major TV and screen project in recent times, she remains active as an actor.

Aaron Stanford as Seymour Birkhoff

Aaron Stanford in Nikita

Aaron Stanford brought humour and heart to the role of hacker Seymour Birkhoff. After Nikita, he reprised his role as Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine, returning to the character after nearly two decades. He also continued working in television and independent films while remaining active in voice acting. His return to the Marvel universe introduced him to a new generation of moviegoers.

Melinda Clarke as Amanda

Melinda Clarke in Nikita

Melinda Clarke delivered one of television’s most memorable villains as Amanda. Following Nikita, she appeared in several television dramas and reunited with former cast members at fan conventions. She also co-hosts the popular podcast Beyond the OC, where she revisits episodes of The O.C. with former co-star Rachel Bilson. Her connection with fans remains as strong as ever through convention appearances and podcasting.

Xander Berkeley as Percy

Xander Berkeley in Nikita

Xander Berkeley‘s performance as Percy made him one of the series’ most intimidating antagonists. Since Nikita, he has continued appearing in high-profile television shows, including The Walking Dead, The Republic of Sarah, and numerous guest-starring roles. Character acting has remained his greatest strength throughout his long career. Even decades after his breakthrough, he continues to be one of television’s busiest supporting actors.

Noah Bean as Ryan Fletcher

Noah Bean in Nikita

Noah Bean became a fan favourite after joining the series as Ryan Fletcher. Since Nikita, he has appeared in shows such as 12 Monkeys and The Endgame, while continuing to work steadily in television. Away from acting, he shares a well-known Hollywood marriage with actress Lyndsy Fonseca, whom he married in 2016. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life while maintaining active acting careers.

Devon Sawa as Owen Elliot

Devon Sawa in Nikita

Devon Sawa brought intensity and unpredictability to Owen Elliot. Following Nikita, he enjoyed a career resurgence with projects such as Somewhere Between, Chucky, and several horror films. His recent work has introduced him to younger audiences while reminding longtime fans of his range. He remains one of the busiest actors from the show’s supporting cast.

Onyinye Izundu
Onyinye Izundu
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Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

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