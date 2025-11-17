“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

by

At times, people may experience a strong urge to seek attention from others. When they lack accomplishments or qualities to showcase, lying may seem like the only option. In their attempts to remain relevant on social media, whether to enhance their reputation or simply get noticed, people may find that fabricating a fantasy scenario is the key to achieving their goal.

However, those lies were short-lived since this Twitter account, ‘Didn’t Happen of the Year Awards’, was created to expose the wildest stories people tell online for attention. Granting it kind of gives them what they wanted, minus a good reputation.

While this post aims to ridicule people for their attempts to pass off fictitious stories as real-life experiences, we should give them credit for their truly active imaginations.

Bored Panda reached out to Talya Knable LCPC, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and Michelle Rene’ Hammer, MS, LCPC, CPC, a licensed clinical professional counselor, board-certified clinical supervisor, certified pastoral counselor, author, motivational speaker, and life coach to learn more about the reasons behind why people fabricate stories online. Read the full interviews below.

More info: tkpsych.com | turningleafcounselingandconsultation.com

#1

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#2

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#3

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#4

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#5

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#6

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#7

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#8

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#9

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#10

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#11

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#12

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#13

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#14

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#15

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#16

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#17

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#18

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#19

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#20

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#21

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#22

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#23

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#24

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#25

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#26

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#27

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#28

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#29

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#30

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#31

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#32

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#33

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#34

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#35

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#36

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#37

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#38

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#39

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

#40

“Didn’t Happen Of The Year Awards”: 40 Cringe And Embarrassing Lies Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: _DHOTYA

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing You Have Heard About Vaccines? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Professional Photographers Shoot A Model Using Only Mobile Phones
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Wrote An Algorithm That Scribbles Drawings Using A Single Line
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Stars Over Scars: Project For A Street Art Festival
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Reimagine Weathered And Worn Objects To Reveal The Beauty And History Behind Their Scars And Imperfections
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Refuses To Single-Handedly Host Thanksgiving And Christmas For 20+ People For The 4th Year In A Row, Fiancé Gets Furious
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.