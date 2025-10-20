43 Photobombs That Were Either Total Disasters Or Absolute Perfection

by

Not every unforgettable photo was perfectly planned. Some of the best ones were born out of the most unbelievable fails. From total accidents to deliberate photobombs, the timing of background bloopers can turn any on-camera moment into pure comedy. Whether it’s a furry friend or a curious stranger, photo crashers always have a way of stealing the spotlight. Prepare to be captivated by the unexpected scenes on this list of 43 of the funniest photobombs ever caught on camera. Brace yourself, as some of these photos are so funny they just might have you crying with laughter.

#1 Obama Accidentally Photobombed This Picture

Image source: fruchtiiii

#2 The Boss Of Photobomb

Image source:  Poeticvangogh

#3 Photobombed By A Dog

Image source: mitter78

#4 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

Image source: ShamPow20

#5 Manatee Photobombing

Image source: BiskyFrisket

#6 An Actual Picture Taken Off My Fiancee And Her Sister In 2001

Image source: dschuurmanator

#7 Photobombed By My Own Cat

Image source: cdale326

#8 Baby Hippo Photobombing This Couple’s Engagement Photo

Image source: Thats-So-Raven03

#9 A Friend Of Mine Posted A Baby Pic Of Her At Disney… Everyone Was Wayy More Intrigued By What Was Happening In The Background

Image source: sasquatchh

#10 The Best Photobomb I’ve Seen

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Photobomb Cat

Image source: maghla On Twitter

#12 My Friend’s Brother’s Wedding Photo… With Their Pastor In The Background

Image source: FredWallber38

#13 Photobomb Level 100

Image source: Fitz0053

#14 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV

Image source: FutonSpecialOps

#15 Sarrail Ridge This Morning (Ft. A Little Photo Bomb)

Image source: DeaFazz

#16 My Uncle Photo Bombing Jimmy Carter, 1980

Image source: TastesLikeDog

#17 Teresa Cristina, The Empress Of Brazil, Being Photobombed By Crown Princess Isabel And Princess Leopoldina (1861)

Image source: Rondic

#18 My Son’s First Photobomb. He’s 10 Months Old

Image source: kewlfocus

#19 That Came Outta Nowhere

Image source: reddit.com

#20 The Rock Photobombs A Fan

Image source:  R/Wwe

#21 Photobomb Level: Dad

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Photobomb Level: Ghost

Image source: treeman8100

#23 My Friend Tried To Take A Nice Picture At The Mall

Image source: TongueCave

#24 1900ish Argentina: My Great-Grandfather Luigi (Right) Just After Immigrating, Being Photobombed By Who I Strongly Suspect Was His Best Friend. My Grandfather Was Later Named After Both Men

Image source: Arctucrus

#25 Shark Photobomb

Image source: reddit.com

#26 My Corgi Got Photobombed

Image source: Herrben

#27 My Best Mate’s Wedding Pictures Came Back And I Don’t Come Off Well Here

Image source: DanDanDan69

#28 Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time

Image source: cdurant

#29 Blursed Photobomb

Image source: Particular_Parking_4

#30 One Of My More Glamorous Moments Photobombing My Family

Image source: Wretchedrenee

#31 Photo Bombed By Her Sister

Image source: Ordinary_Novel_2704

#32 My Dog Photo Bombed My Nail Pic

Image source: FloydtheBetta

#33 What In Photobomber

Image source: Useful-Dimension-541

#34 A Serious Looking Princess Dagmar (Future Empress Of Russia) Being Photobombed By Her Elder Brother Prince William Of Denmark (Future King Of The Hellenes), 1861

Image source: KatyaRomici00

#35 My Son Is At A Firefighting Display

Image source: lhope9

#36 Snapped A Nice Picture Of My Dad Admiring A Gorilla’s Back

Image source: 80lbsdown

#37 My Great Grandma, Photobombing My Great Grandpa And Great Aunt – Late 1950’s

Image source: idestroycat

#38 Unreal Photobomb

Image source: jack_schnepf

#39 Visiting Paris With My Boyfriend And His Brother. This Picture Pretty Much Sums Up How It’s Going So Far

Image source: Nancynancyxd

#40 The Peak Of My Photobombing Career. I Will Never Top This

Image source: V_for_VinceVega

#41 Help Please

Image source: PhilosophyOk5272

#42 And I’m Just Here Photobombing

Image source: Rudyrobbob

#43 Good Old Dried Seaweed Doing Funny Pose In The Background

Image source: nuwonuwo

