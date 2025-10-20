43 Photobombs That Were Either Total Disasters Or Absolute Perfection

Not every unforgettable photo was perfectly planned. Some of the best ones were born out of the most unbelievable fails. From total accidents to deliberate photobombs, the timing of background bloopers can turn any on-camera moment into pure comedy. Whether it’s a furry friend or a curious stranger, photo crashers always have a way of stealing the spotlight. Prepare to be captivated by the unexpected scenes on this list of 43 of the funniest photobombs ever caught on camera. Brace yourself, as some of these photos are so funny they just might have you crying with laughter.
#1 Obama Accidentally Photobombed This Picture
Image source: fruchtiiii
#2 The Boss Of Photobomb
Image source: Poeticvangogh
#3 Photobombed By A Dog
Image source: mitter78
#4 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result
Image source: ShamPow20
#5 Manatee Photobombing
Image source: BiskyFrisket
#6 An Actual Picture Taken Off My Fiancee And Her Sister In 2001
Image source: dschuurmanator
#7 Photobombed By My Own Cat
Image source: cdale326
#8 Baby Hippo Photobombing This Couple’s Engagement Photo
Image source: Thats-So-Raven03
#9 A Friend Of Mine Posted A Baby Pic Of Her At Disney… Everyone Was Wayy More Intrigued By What Was Happening In The Background
Image source: sasquatchh
#10 The Best Photobomb I’ve Seen
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Photobomb Cat
Image source: maghla On Twitter
#12 My Friend’s Brother’s Wedding Photo… With Their Pastor In The Background
Image source: FredWallber38
#13 Photobomb Level 100
Image source: Fitz0053
#14 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV
Image source: FutonSpecialOps
#15 Sarrail Ridge This Morning (Ft. A Little Photo Bomb)
Image source: DeaFazz
#16 My Uncle Photo Bombing Jimmy Carter, 1980
Image source: TastesLikeDog
#17 Teresa Cristina, The Empress Of Brazil, Being Photobombed By Crown Princess Isabel And Princess Leopoldina (1861)
Image source: Rondic
#18 My Son’s First Photobomb. He’s 10 Months Old
Image source: kewlfocus
#19 That Came Outta Nowhere
Image source: reddit.com
#20 The Rock Photobombs A Fan
Image source: R/Wwe
#21 Photobomb Level: Dad
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Photobomb Level: Ghost
Image source: treeman8100
#23 My Friend Tried To Take A Nice Picture At The Mall
Image source: TongueCave
#24 1900ish Argentina: My Great-Grandfather Luigi (Right) Just After Immigrating, Being Photobombed By Who I Strongly Suspect Was His Best Friend. My Grandfather Was Later Named After Both Men
Image source: Arctucrus
#25 Shark Photobomb
Image source: reddit.com
#26 My Corgi Got Photobombed
Image source: Herrben
#27 My Best Mate’s Wedding Pictures Came Back And I Don’t Come Off Well Here
Image source: DanDanDan69
#28 Probably The Best Photobomb Of All Time
Image source: cdurant
#29 Blursed Photobomb
Image source: Particular_Parking_4
#30 One Of My More Glamorous Moments Photobombing My Family
Image source: Wretchedrenee
#31 Photo Bombed By Her Sister
Image source: Ordinary_Novel_2704
#32 My Dog Photo Bombed My Nail Pic
Image source: FloydtheBetta
#33 What In Photobomber
Image source: Useful-Dimension-541
#34 A Serious Looking Princess Dagmar (Future Empress Of Russia) Being Photobombed By Her Elder Brother Prince William Of Denmark (Future King Of The Hellenes), 1861
Image source: KatyaRomici00
#35 My Son Is At A Firefighting Display
Image source: lhope9
#36 Snapped A Nice Picture Of My Dad Admiring A Gorilla’s Back
Image source: 80lbsdown
#37 My Great Grandma, Photobombing My Great Grandpa And Great Aunt – Late 1950’s
Image source: idestroycat
#38 Unreal Photobomb
Image source: jack_schnepf
#39 Visiting Paris With My Boyfriend And His Brother. This Picture Pretty Much Sums Up How It’s Going So Far
Image source: Nancynancyxd
#40 The Peak Of My Photobombing Career. I Will Never Top This
Image source: V_for_VinceVega
#41 Help Please
Image source: PhilosophyOk5272
#42 And I’m Just Here Photobombing
Image source: Rudyrobbob
#43 Good Old Dried Seaweed Doing Funny Pose In The Background
Image source: nuwonuwo
Follow Us