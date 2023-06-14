Home
Is The Night Agent’s FBI Program An Actual Thing? Truth Explained

Is The Night Agent’s FBI Program An Actual Thing? Truth Explained

Is The Night Agent’s FBI Program An Actual Thing? Truth Explained
Home
Is The Night Agent’s FBI Program An Actual Thing? Truth Explained
Is The Night Agent’s FBI Program An Actual Thing? Truth Explained

The depiction of a secret operation in the basement of The White House anchors the grand conspiracy plotline of Netflix’s The Night Agent. Created by Shawn Ryan, the action thriller series is based on Matthew Quirk‘s novel of the same title. It presents a fictional account that explores the crisis within the U.S. Intelligence Community. The timely premise of the show and its convincing portrayal left viewers wondering if it’s all imagination or a story that exposes the FBI’s operations.

The Night Agent was green-lit for Season 2 within a week of its Netflix debut. Season 1 premiered in March 2023 to positive reviews, pulling a massive viewership. Starring American actor Gabriel Basso as the leading man, it is anticipated that Season 2 will continue to follow Sutherland while tying up the loose ends of Season 1. In the meantime, how true is The Night Agent’s FBI program depicted in the political conspiracy action-thriller?

The Real-Life Inspiration of The Night Action Program

The Night Agent

 

The Netflix series mirrored the perceived contemporary state of America’s secret agencies and intelligence organizations. The author of The Night Agent novel revealed it began as news stories “and spun out a grand fictional conspiracy plot“. Quirk worked as a reporter for The Atlantic, covering beats ranging from international gangs to terrorism prosecutions and private military contractors. As such, he abundantly researched real-life events and operations of the FBI for his novel.

Quirk admits that some of the fictional plots he weaved out were quite close to the truth. Nonetheless, it remains a fictitious tale. In fact, he revisited the plot and employed his artistic imagination to create a unique fiction. This means a similar, real-life FBI program might have inspired the Night Action program of the series. However, there’s no way to confirm if the Federal Bureau of Investigation has that unit under its structure. It’s no secret the federal agency keeps certain information away from the public. If it has a unit akin to the Night Action program, it’s definitely not up for public discussion.

Is Peter Sutherland’s Night Agent Position Real or Imagined?

The Night Agent

The Night Agent revolves around Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland, who works with the FBI as a Night Action telephone operator. Sutherland is stationed in the basement of the White House, where he waits on a phone that hardly rings. The night it eventually does pulls the low-level agent into a treacherous conspiracy that involves the Oval Office.

While Sutherland’s position as a Night Action telephone operator isn’t real, it was inspired by Quirk’s friend who works in Washington, D.C., with the FBI. According to Quirk, this friend was part of a night watch tasked to monitor breaking crises. The Night Agent author also spoke with other FBI and CIA agents to get a better idea of what happens on night watches and the White House Situation Room during a crisis.

Related Posts
Remembering The Seahorse From The Masked Singer Season 4
November 7, 2021
absentia
Meet The Cast of Absentia
June 17, 2019
Phineas and Ferb
Unraveling the Magic of Phineas and Ferb: 10 Fascinating Facts
July 7, 2019
Why Talk Show Hosts Always Sit on the Right Side
June 5, 2021
Is The New “Match Game” Doing Justice to the Original?
July 6, 2018
10 Life Lessons We Learned From Olivia Pope And Her Gladiators
October 6, 2021

About The Author

Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.