Why The Night Agent Was Originally Only Going To Be 1 Season

13 mins ago
The Night Agent season 1 made history. The show became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows in a matter of days, and The Night Agent was renewed for a second season within a week of its release. Originally, The Night Agent was slated to run for one season with ten episodes.

Following the immediate success of The Night Agent, Netflix quickly tapped creator Shawn Ryan to get on board for a second season. He agreed, and now The Night Agent is returning for at least one more season. Ryan has already made it clear the second season of The Night Agent will be nothing like the first. The reason why The Night Agent was originally meant to be one season is interesting.

The Night Agent Was Only Planned To Be 1 Season

The Night Agent is a book written by Matthew Quirk. The Night Agent season 1 follows the story of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). Sutherland is among the lowest level clearance-wise in the FBI, but he stumbles upon a domestic terror plot after answering the night agent’s phone in the middle of the night. It’s Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) on the phone following the murders of her aunt and uncle, who are night agents undercover. The cast of The Night Agent season 1 kept viewers guessing as to who might be behind the plot to take down the White House.

The reason The Night Agent season 1 was meant to be the first and only season of the show is that there is only one book. The Night Agent story does not go on because there is no second book to adapt. Matthew Quirk does have a few other novels, but none of them are part of The Night Agent.

Why The Night Agent Is Getting A Season 2

The Night Agent was an immediate hit for Netflix, meaning the network made a substantial profit. When the network approached Shawn Ryan about writing a second season, even without a book to adapt, Ryan agreed. The Night Agent Season 2 will not follow any specific plot, and Ryan has confirmed that it will not be the same story continued. The show’s success led to the creation of season 2 despite not having a pre-written story to adapt.

The most likely scenario for The Night Agent season 2 is a new storyline with a new cast. Shawn Ryan discussed bringing some season 1 characters into season 2 for appearances, though. What is important for viewers of the show to understand is that The Night Agent season 2 is not going to be a follow-up season featuring the story of Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin. Rather, The Night Agent season 2 will be a story focused on another night agent, another location, and another problem to fix.

