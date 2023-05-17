Other Matthew Quirk Books That Could Be Adapted After The Night Agent

Matthew Quirk is the New York Times Bestselling author of the book The Night Agent. The Night Agent was written in 2019 and turned into a Netflix series that aired in 2023. The success of The Night Agent was immediate, which resulted in Netflix announcing a second season of the hit show approximately one week after the show’s debut.
Meant to stand alone as a single-season series, The Night Agent closely adapts the bestselling book written by Quirk. However, Matthew Quirk did not write a second book about night agents or Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), which has viewers of The Night Agent wondering how a second season will work without a second book to adapt. Though Matthew Quirk only wrote one Night Agent book, the bestselling author has written other novels that have the potential to be adapted and made into television shows.
The Mike Ford Series
The 500 was published in 2012, and The Directive was published in 2014. The 500 follows the story of Mike Ford, a former conman and criminal who teaches at Harvard. Ford is recruited by a consulting firm in Washington D.C. for the sole purpose of helping the 500 most powerful people in Washington D.C. get things done.
Ford’s new job puts him in the middle of more than four decades of corruption, political power, and secrets, and it’s shocking. The 500 and The Directive follow Ford as he does whatever it takes to get what he wants for his clients so they can keep the world running. These two books could be adapted into another sort of political thriller similar to The Night Agent without being too closely related.
The John Hayes Series
Cole Barrel Zero was published in 2016, and Dead Man Switch was published in 2017. In another political thriller written by Matthew Quirk, John Hayes is a disgraced former special operations master who is accused of going rogue and betraying his own team. Hayes is on the run, but he’s back in America to find his wife and child, and he’s working diligently to uncover the man who accused him and betrayed him so the truth will come out and he can clear his name.
Dead Man Switch tells the story of John Hayes after his name is cleared and he’s home and free for more than a year. As a former special ops legend, Hayes is the only person who is capable of connecting the dots between two strange deaths that are seemingly unrelated. Hayes, however, knows that these two deaths, both worlds apart, are strange only because the two men who were killed in the ‘accidents’ live deeply undercover because they are both part of one of the most elite special ops teams in the world. And Hayes is the only person who can uncover the truth, which is a story that might make a great adaptation following The Night Agent.
