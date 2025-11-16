Hey Pandas, What’s A TV Series That Has Been Cancelled Way Too Early? (Closed)

We’ve all had that favorite TV show that we loved and watched every season, but then suddenly…it was gone. Which one would you bring back if you could and why?
#1
My Name is Earl.
#2
The Owl House
#3
Spectacular Spider-Man
#4
Cloak & Dagger, The Shannara Chronicles, Firefly.
#5
the big show show, and the healing powers of dude. i think they were both canceled because of covid but i was really sad about that because i love those shows
#6
Oh so many! Forever, Limitless, Time After Time, Whiskey Cavalier, Journeyman, Timeless, and someone already said this, but… Firefly.
#7
If I could bring back Firefly, I would. I loved that Nathan Fillion put periodic references to Firefly in the script of Castle.
Also Forever. Ioan Gruffudd did a wonderful job as a doctor forced to endure the curse of living beyond the life of all friends and family, never able to die.
And lastly, on the British Side of things, Bletchley Circle, the original series that ran from 2012-2014. Personally, a group of women that worked as code breakers during the war now working to solve crimes appealed to me.
#8
Sailor Moon, the English dubbed version.
#9
fuller house on Netflix i need to know what happens!!1
#10
Anne with an E. 12 yo was devastated to learn that they canceled.
#11
Numb3rs. that was a crazy good show that ended too abruptly.
#12
MODOK
#13
The OG teen titans, Batman the animated series, Batman the brave and the bold, the animated Deadpool show that was cancelled
#14
Raising Dion on Netflix. Left on a cliffhanger but was so good
#15
Jericho. The show ended its first season on a cliffhanger and was cancelled. Thanks to a huge mail in (nuts) campaign from the fans, it was given seven new episodes, but it was still ended too early…
#16
This is going to sound stupid but The Who Was Show on Netflix. My brother and I loved it, but I only had one season, and the last episode ended on a cliffhanger :(((
#17
Moon knight only has one season but it’s a great show
#18
John Constantine
#19
Teen titans… they left it on an illegal cliff hanger then it got cancelled
WHYYY
#20
Mind Hunter
#21
Since I saw some people mention cartoons I must add one… Uncle Grandpa! I used to watch it with my niece whenever I’d babysit.
#22
The Honeymooners
#23
Freaks and Geeks. Great writing and acting.
#24
I’m not entirely sure if it’s been fully cancelled, but the Last Kids on Earth tv show. I was 11 when I got really into the books and I was ecstatic after learning a tv show of it was coming out. Even tho they changed a bit of stuff it still worked really good!
Well, new seasons usually came out twice a year. The third season came out about… 3 years ago now.
They even foreshadowed Evie Snark in the post credits scene! :(
#25
I’d say ‘The Night Manager’, based on a John Le Carré spy novel, with Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston.
They announced for years that there would be a second season but I’m still waiting.
#26
Herman’s Head
#27
Dead End Paranormal Park.
Canceled because one of the main characters is trans and gay. In spite of having two seasons and leaving off on a massive cliff hanger and being relatively popular. It irritates me that a great show can be canceled because of people thinking that their kids are getting “brainwashed”.
#28
Agent Carter.
#29
Eye Candy
Don’t judge pls.
#30
Pushing daisys was a quirky little show about a pie maker who teamed up with a private eye to solve crimes. He could talk to dead people for about a minute so could solve who killed them.
#31
The Mysterious Benedict Society.
Disney judged it didn’t earn them enough money and cancelled on two massive cliff hangers…
#32
the simpsons
