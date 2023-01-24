Who Are The Members Of Mystery Incorporated?

The Scooby Doo franchise has long been a fan-favorite due to its ability to balance horror elements, interesting characters and engaging mysteries of the week. The show also hit that coveted sweet spot where it was enjoyable to both adults and kids. Scooby-Doo adopted weekly format that saw its main cast members, also known as the Mystery Incorporated gang, solve “paranormal” cases. Unsurprisingly, the meddling kids will often pull back the layers that construct the puzzles at the heart of the episode to the delight of fans. In our era of reboots and remakes, it is only a matter of time before a new version of the crime solving gang graces our screen. As such, now, more than ever, is the best time to get re-familiar with the members of Mystery Incorporated from Scooby Doo.
Meet The Members of Mystery Incorporated
1. Fred Jones
Jones is the de facto leader of Mystery Inc. and is the most intelligent of all the male members. He often led the gang’s investigation, and came up with elaborate plans to trap the ghosts. He would also, notably, split the members of the team up to search for clues independently.
His usual attire was a white shirt, with a blue-collar and an orange ascot tie. He is tall, and white, with blond hair and a chiseled chin.
2. Daphne Blake
Daphne is the fashionista on the team. Though portrayed as fashion obsessed, she is also seen as incredibly capable. She has a black belt in Karate and knows how to use different techniques in self-defense. However, this will not stop her from complaining if an investigation threatens to ruin her outfit. Daphne and Fred undoubtedly have chemistry and are often portrayed as love interests.
She is often seen in purple dress and green scarf. She has red hair with wears a violet headband.
3. Velma Dinkley
Velma is the brain of the group. Often stylized as the nerd of the group, she is always the who one connects the clues and events they had witnessed to come up with a satisfying conclusion to the episode. She is also notable for her catchphrase “Jinkies!” She is also a fan favorite character on the show, and has the merch to prove it.
In the show, she wears an orange sweater with huge rounded-square eyeglasses and short hair in bangs.
4. Norville Rogers
Also known as Shaggy, he was the owner of the dog Scooby-Doo and is the most cowardly human on the team. He and Scooby were seldom serious and was often frightened by the monsters they were investigating, causing them to ruin the plans laid out by the rest of the team. They were also always hungry and loved to eat.
Norville Rogers is a thin boy in a green shirt.
5. Scooby-Doo
Finally, we have the show’s titular character. He is a Great Dane owned by Shaggy. He and Shaggy would hang out often, with the latter always rewarding him with Scooby Snacks, a dog treat he is shown to love. Scooby is anthropomorphic, and this is best shown by the fact that he can talk, and interact with the other human characters of Mystery Incorporated. He is undoubtedly the star member of the team.
Physically, Scooby Doo is a brown dog with black spots. He has a blue collar with a locket containing the initials SD on it.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!