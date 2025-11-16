“I Have To Pay To Print Personal Stuff At Work? So Do You, Boss”: Employee Gets The Perfect Petty Revenge On Their Manager

Every boss has their own view of how to run the workplace but the one in charge of Reddit user BigHairD0ntCare‘s office had one particular rule that really bothered the employees.
She made everyone pay ridiculously high prices for printing when people wanted to get a page or two for their personal needs. However, the woman also retained the right to decide what was considered work-related and not, and let’s just say that her judgment wasn’t always fair.
Which became even more evident when BigHairD0ntCare walked in on her making a bunch of invitations for her daughter’s birthday party. After this, the Redditor made up their mind to teach the manager a lesson, and later told the platform’s ‘Petty Revenge’ community how it all went down.
This manager was making employees pay for personal printing from their own pocket
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
And the boss was not happy when he found out about it
Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual photo)
Image credits: BigHairD0ntCare
According to the team at Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an organization comprised of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger, the biggest red flags to watch out for in a manager are:
And by the sound of it, BigHairD0ntCare’s manager ticks at least a few of these. And the boss probably understands just how dangerous these people can be to a company.
A SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) survey found that 84 percent of American workers say poorly trained managers create a lot of unnecessary work and stress. Additionally, 57 percent think managers in their workplace could benefit from training on how to be better people.
“There is no relationship in the workplace more powerful than the one between people managers and employees,” said SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP. “As working Americans challenge organizations to manage and lead differently, those that don’t will find themselves left behind.”
So let’s hope she gets the memo. For everyone’s sake.
The original poster (OP) provided more information as her story went viral
And people were glad the manager got what she deserved
Follow Us