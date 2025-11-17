Hey Pandas, Where Would You Go For A Zombie Apocalypse?

I personally would go to the Costco Warehouse
#1
underground bunker thing.
feel like it would be useful.
#2
My family used to say we would be safe in our backyard because we had a bat tennis court that had high cyclone fences that extended across the top, with barbed wire on top of that.
#3
Probably stay at home.
It’s quite isolated so not likely to be very eventful.
#4
I’d probably stay on my family farm. Plenty of weapons and food, we could steal the neighbors cows for mild and meat, and my mom is a butcher, so we wouldn’t have to worry about that.
#5
Home Depot or Ikea. Pretty much any giant home store. They have tools like chainsaws and circular saws that can do some SERIOUS damage. If I ended up in an Ikea, I’d have a reliable food source for a while.
#6
Probably a school. Bullet-proof glass, thick iron doors, plenty of space, a fleet of yellow tanks (aka school busses before I make them into tanks) and generators/solar panels? What’s not to like in an apocalypse?
#7
Surrounded by water. Most zombie movies I’ve seen sees them avoiding big bodies of water at all costs so I’m gonna turn the community pool or aquatic center into a freakin’ fortress. If the zombies decide to visit, I will open the literal floodgates…
#8
A Costco, any weapon, meal or entertainment you could need to survive!
#9
Echo Lake, Ontario.
Plenty of fresh water. Lots of wildlife. Hundreds of miles of forest.
#10
As I agree with Costco it is quite busy which means more zombie-people. I personally would steal a boat. Imagine a Mad Max/ Capn Jack Sparrow/ Shaun of the Dead thingy
#11
On a Greek island. Zombies can’t swim, plus why not combine survival with a relaxing vacation.
#12
At home. One of the things I really like about living in France is that if there were to be a “zombie apocalypse” (and oddly, I have thought about this many times over 10 years living in France) , we French are fairly well protected as most of our village cemeteries are located far outside of our villages and surrounded by high and thick stone walls with gates that get locked at night; our houses are surrounded by high walls and we all have volets (shutters) made of thick wood or metal. By the time any zombie found the weakness to breach the aforementioned defenses, we would have eaten our best cheeses and drank the wine to not care.
#13
An abandoned jail, liked the prison set episodes in the walking dead!
#14
A Walmart Supercenter for-sure. They have food and drinks, weapons, generators, medical supplies, beds, entertainment, etc.
