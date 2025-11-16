My 16 Daily Photos Of Dot And Sticky (New Pics)

Matching outfits for my little ones.
Dot is a 3 1/2 year old Netherland dwarf rabbit and Sticky is a rescue bird. I’ve never seen a bird so tame and a bunny so sweet. They are best friends and they love taking pictures together.
#1 Kiss Me, I Am Your Prince
#2 If It Looks Like A Duck, It Is A Duck
#3 Dino Day
#4 Santa Needs His Reindeer
#5 Will You Be My Valentine?
#6 Everyday Is Valentine’s Day
#7 Hope 2022 Brings You Lots Of Love & Luck
#8 Fly High, Dumbo
#9 Happiest Place
#10 Totoro Anyone
#11 The Hunter Amd The Tiger
#12 Bite An Apple And Your Wish Will Come True
#13 Lobster For Lunch?
#14 Dot Amd Sticky On The Shelf
#15 Hello And Good Bye
#16 Bts Of Course
