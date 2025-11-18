“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

by

Your wedding is meant to be one of the happiest days of your life. Although you have to be somewhat realistic with your expectations, you still want to make the celebration as meaningful, beautiful, and authentic as you can. That also includes showing off the best possible version of yourself through what you choose to wear.

However, the reality is that some people can’t be bothered to put in the effort, even when it’s their own wedding. Our team at Bored Panda has collected pictures of the most underdressed grooms that guests have ever seen. This goes beyond embracing an easygoing wardrobe or opting for a slightly more casual tone. Scroll down to see some fashion disasters and how drearily shorts, crocs, and T-shirts look next to gorgeous dresses. Just remember, the point isn’t to make fun of anyone—it’s a reminder that many of us could stand to brush up our fashion sense and self-awareness a bit.

Bored Panda reached out to Jessica Harvey, the director of Suave Owl Menswear, for some advice for grooms who want to wear a slightly more casual style at their wedding. She was kind enough to share some practical advice on what to avoid doing. Read on for her insights.

#1 This Is My Dad When He Married My Mom

I asked him, “Why were you dressed like this to the wedding?” and he said, “Your mom invited me to the wedding, but she didn’t tell me whose.”

Image source: Solopeerless

#2 Monster Energy Drink Flowed Freely At This Wedding

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: crazytombananapants

#3 These Two People I Went To High School With Got Married Today, And This Was Really The Groom’s Fit. I’m Crying

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: memetazaa

#4 Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed At His Own Wedding

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: rjab98

#5 The Groom’s Idea Of Dressing For The Occasion

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: margnaheglish

#6 Husband Showing Up To The Wedding Like This

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: nfasis

#7 Why Even Bother?

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: simplex117

#8 What Kind Of Wedding Is This?

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: mdnnnsph

#9 Not Exactly A Shotgun Wedding But

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: imconfused23

#10 Utterly Gobsmacked Over This Groom’s “Very Normal” Wedding Outfit Choice

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: abitneurotic

#11 The Groom’s Whole Outfit Really Took Me Out

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: cametobemean

#12 The Bride Was Prepared And The Groom Wore This During His Vows. Stains And All

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: lavender_dreams95

#13 It’s A Good Movie But At Your Wedding?

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: BeccsADoodle6

#14 The Groom And His Groomsmen Had An Interesting Take On Attire

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: TechLover89

#15 The Most Redneck Wedding In Southern History

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: dwimback

#16 How Is The Bride Okay With This

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: EllywickTippletoe

#17 The Bride Made An Effort, While The Groom Did Not

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: ikilledthepromkween

#18 Groom’s Shirt. It Looks Like He Doesn’t Want To Be There

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: thepanichand

#19 We Drove 3 Hours All Dressed Up To Reach A Wedding, Only To Find The Groom In His T-Shirt And Jeans

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: gounder

#20 “The Wedding Was Simple But Memorable” Is An Understatement

This is a girl I went to school with. She’s 20? 21? And already has two kids with this guy, and they just tied the knot.

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: quinnaves

#21 Yes, That’s The Groom Wearing Crocks And Shorts

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: wh3r3ar3th3avacados

#22 A Kid From My High School Got Married In A Discount Tire. Looks Like The Groom Didn’t Even Try

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: AnalogSpy

#23 She Looks Great. Him? Not So Much

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: reddit.com

#24 The Bride Was Beautiful, And Her Dress Was A Stunner. The Bridesmaids Top Notch, And The Groom… Well, That’s Southern Maryland For You

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: reddit.com

#25 This Groom With His Very Casual Wedding Look

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

#26 On Today’s Episode Of “Sir, This Is Your Wedding”

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: DasKittySmoosh

#27 She Looks Stunning And He Looks Like A Schoolboy

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: Downtown_Run_8055

#28 He Wore His Best Hat For The Wedding

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: Wildwest21

#29 What Kind Of Wedding Is This?

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Doesn’t The Groom Know He Isn’t Supposed To Wear White?!

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: lionlyonlyin

#31 Saw Someone Selling Wedding Items – The Mismatch Here Hurts

And did she even tell him that it bothers her? The world may never know.

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: Unrepentant_KyloStan

#32 Groom Definitely Stood Out In His Orange Shirt

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: Susan_Rodeo

#33 Why Do People Dress Like This For Their Weddings?

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: relavie

#34 A Couple In My Town Got Married And This Was The Groom’s Reception Attire

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: OverzealousNapper

#35 Jeans, Sneakers, And A Cap – The “Perfect” Outfit For Your Wedding 

“How Is The Bride Okay With This?”: 35 Grooms That Deserved To Be Shamed For Their Looks

Image source: thefotofactoryandfilms

