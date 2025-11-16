139 Uplifting Quotes For When You Need A Little Pick-Me-Up

We can state this as a fact – all of us have had a bad day or have found ourselves in need of a bit of pick-me-up. Such days can come with bad news or unfortunate circumstances, but they can also appear seemingly out of nowhere. Of course, we all have our ways of dealing with a case of the blues, but why not check out what these famous people had in mind when they needed some inspiration and motivation? Just a couple of scrolls down, you’ll find our collection of the most inspiring and uplifting quotes by various famous people. Who knows, it might just be the tonic that you need today!
From world-renowned writers to actors and various public personas, they have all shared their thoughts on life. Some of them suggest you nip your problems in the bud before they turn into blooms of scorn; others give you a straightforward notion that everything will be a-okay. Some of these uplifting quotes are shamelessly cheerful, while some will provide you with a nutritious portion of food for thought. No matter the format in which they are delivered, though, all of these wise words will motivate you and inspire you to overcome your woes with your chin lifted high and your eyes set on the prize.
So, let’s dive right into our selection of intelligent quotes that promises to awaken the serotonin flow in your probably overtired brain. Then, vote for the motivational quotes that made you feel at least a tiny bit better and share this uplifting article with anyone who might need a couple of kind words today!
#1
“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.”– Michael Altshuler
#2
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you’ve said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.“– Maya Angelou
#3
“If you embrace your flaws, nobody can use them against you.”– Cara Alwill Leyba
#4
“The elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs, one step at a time.” — Joe Girard
#5
“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands, but in seeing with new eyes.“– Marcel Proust
#6
“You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens.”– Mandy Hale
#7
“I would rather live in a world where my life is surrounded by mystery than live in a world so small that my mind could comprehend it.“– Harry Emerson Fosdick
#8
“You can’t rely on how you look to sustain you, what sustains us, what is fundamentally beautiful is compassion; for yourself and those around you.”– Lupita Nyong’o
#9
“If my mind can conceive it, if my heart can believe it, then I can achieve it.”— Muhammad Ali
#10
“Procrastination means you know what you need to do and you don’t do it. If you don’t know what to do, you aren’t procrastinating. You are thinking.“– Lynn Lively
#11
“My dad used to say, You wouldn’t worry so much about what people thought of you if you knew how seldom they did.“– Dr. Phil McGraw
#12
“It’s the rough side of the mountain that’s the easiest to climb; the smooth side doesn’t have anything for you to hang on to.“– Aretha Franklin
#13
“More is lost by indecision than wrong decision.” —Marcus Tullius Cicero
#14
“It is never too late to be what you might have been.”– George Eliot
#15
“Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination.”– Mae Jemison
#16
“A big part of being a well-adjusted person is accepting that you can’t be good at everything.”– Kelly Williams Brown
#17
“If you’re going through hell keep going.”– Winston Churchill
#18
“Pay no attention to what the critics say. A statue has never been erected in honor of a critic.“– Jean Sibelius
#19
“Just because you’re nervous doesn’t mean you have to look nervous. Nobody can look inside you. Project what you want to project.“– Valerie Jarrett
#20
“Faith is taking the first step. Even when you don’t see the whole staircase.“– Martin Luther King, Jr.
#21
“Experience is not what happens to you; it is what you do with what happens to you.“– Aldous Huxley
#22
“The greatest mistake you can make is to be continually fearing that you’ll make one.“– Elbert Hubbard
#23
“There is only one certainty in life and that is that nothing is certain.“– G.K. Chesterton
#24
“It is our choices that show what we really are, far more than our abilities.“– J.K. Rowling
#25
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”– Theodore Roosevelt
#26
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.”– Walt Whitman
#27
“Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.”– Rosa Parks
#28
“The only way to have a life is to commit to it like crazy.”- Angelina Jolie
#29
“A person without regrets is a nincompoop.“– Mia Farrow
#30
“I always wanted to be somebody, but now I realize I should have been more specific.” – Lily Tomlin
#31
“Even the worst haircut eventually grows out.“– Lisa Kogan
#32
“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.“– Alice Walker
#33
“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.“– Dalai Lama
#34
“The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night’s sleep.“– Harry Ruby
#35
“Sometimes our light goes out, but is blown again into instant flame by an encounter with another human being.”– Albert Schweitzer
#36
“When your dreams are bigger than the places you find yourself in, sometimes you need to seek out your own reminders that there is more. And there is always more waiting for you on the other side of fear.”– Elaine Welteroth
#37
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”– Thomas A. Edison
#38
“Living is the art of getting used to what we didn’t expect.“– Eleanor C. Wood
#39
“Kindness is one thing you can’t give away. It always comes back.“– George Skolsky
#40
“The most sincere compliment we can pay is attention.“– Walter Anderson
#41
“A problem is a chance for you to do your best.“– Duke Ellington
#42
“Having a young child explain something exciting he has seen is the finest example of communication you will ever hear or see.“– Bob Talbert
#43
“Don’t say you can’t until you prove you can’t.“– Les Paul
#44
“No day in which you learn something is a complete loss.“– David Eddings
#45
“The older you get the more you realize that kindness is synonymous with happiness.“– Lionel Barrymore
#46
“Worry is like sand in an oyster: a little produces a pearl, too much kills the animal.“– Marcelene Cox
#47
“Morale is when your hands and feet keep on working when your head says it can’t be done.“– Ben Morcell
#48
“If you would know strength and patience, welcome the company of trees.“– Hal Borland
#49
“Words of comfort, skillfully administered, are the oldest therapy known to man.“– Louis Nizer
#50
“All glory comes from daring to begin.“– Eugene F. Ware
#51
“To feel that one has a place in life solves half the problem of contentment.“– George E. Woodberry
#52
“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.“– Elmer G. Leterman
#53
“We are not at our best perched at the summit; we are climbers, at our best when the way is steep.“– John W. Gardner
#54
“Success is often the result of taking a misstep in the right direction.“– Al Bernstein
#55
“Be yourself. No one can ever tell you that you’re doing it wrong.“– James Leo Herlihy
#56
“If I persist long enough I will win.”– Og Mandino
#57
“Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.”— Toni Morrison
#58
“People who wonder whether the glass is half empty or half full miss the point. The glass is refillable.” – Simon Sinek
#59
“Each day comes bearing its gifts. Untie the ribbon.“– Ann Ruth Schabacker
#60
“Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.“– Maya Angelou
#61
“Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.“– Harper Lee
#62
“What’s wrong with being sentimental? Sentimental means you like stuff.“– Paul McCartney
#63
“Memories are everyone’s second chance at happiness.“– Queen Elizabeth
#64
“Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow; it only saps today of its strength.“– A.J. Cronin
#65
“Quiet minds cannot be perplexed or frightened, but go on in fortune or misfortune at their own private pace, like a clock during a thunderstorm.“–Robert Louis Stevenson
#66
“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.“– Maggie Kuhn
#67
“Don’t waste a minute not being happy. If one window closes, run to the next window—or break down a door.“– Brooke Shields
#68
“The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time.“– Dean Acheson
#69
“There’s power in looking silly and not caring that you do.“– Amy Poehler
#70
“If you can’t reach your destination by one road, try another.“– Elsa Schiaparelli
#71
“Never ignore a gut feeling, but never believe that it’s enough.“– Robert Heller
#72
“A dead-end is just a good place to turn around.“– Naomi Judd
#73
“Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.“– Gen. George S. Patton
#74
“When you get to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. And swing!“– Leo Buscaglia
#75
“When you change your thoughts, remember to also change your world.”—Norman Vincent Peale
#76
“People often say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing you are the beholder.“ – Salma Hayek
#77
“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.“– Franklin P. Jones
#78
“The most important trip you may take in life is meeting people halfway.“–
Henry Boye
#79
“Happiness makes up in height for what it lacks in length.“– Robert Frost
#80
“You can’t turn back the clock. But you can wind it up again.“– Bonnie Prudden
#81
“Time you enjoy wasting was not wasted.“– John Lennon
#82
“Every exit is an entry somewhere else.“– Tom Stoppard
#83
“If your ship doesn’t come in, swim out to it!“– Jonathan Winters
#84
“I still close my eyes and go home—I can always draw from that.“– Dolly Parton
#85
“Be open to learning new lessons, even if they contradict the lessons you learned yesterday.“– Ellen DeGeneres
#86
“To be without some of the things you want is an indispensable part of happiness.“– Bertrand Russell
#87
“The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about.“– Oscar Wilde
#88
“What I do today is important because I am exchanging a day of my life for it.“– Hugh Mulligan
#89
“If you don’t place your foot on the rope, you’ll never cross the chasm.“– Liz Smith
#90
“The aging process has you firmly in its grasp if you never get the urge to throw a snowball.“– Doug Larson
#91
“I don’t want to get to the end of my life and find that I have just lived the length of it. I want to have lived the width of it as well.“– Diane Ackerman
#92
“The only failure is not knowing how to be happy.“– Celine Dion
#93
“Everyone is an explorer. How could you possibly live your life looking at a door and not opening it?“– Robert D. Ballard
#94
“The secret of the man who is universally interesting is that he is universally interested.“– William Dean Howells
#95
“Be like the sun and the meadow, which are not in the least concerned about the coming winter.“– George Bernard Shaw
#96
“Vitality shows not only in the ability to persist but in the ability to start over.“– F. Scott Fitzgerald
#97
“Light tomorrow with today.”– Elizabeth Barrett Browning
#98
“If your world doesn’t allow you to dream, move to one where you can.“– Billy Idol
#99
“Age is not the enemy. Stagnation is the enemy. Complacency is the enemy. Stasis is the enemy.“– Twyla Tharp
#100
“I’d rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all.“– Simone Biles
#101
“In the face of uncertainty, there is nothing wrong with hope.“– Bernie Siegel
#102
“Be bold. If you’re going to make an error, make it a doozy.“– Billie Jean King
#103
“Action is the antidote to despair.“– Joan Baez
#104
“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day, saying, “I will try again tomorrow.”– Mary Anne Radmacher
#105
#106
“When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho
#107
“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible!'”– Audrey Hepburn
#108
“The most wasted of days is one without laughter.”– E. E. Cummings
#109
“Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive.”– Hafez
#110
“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn’t know you left open.”– John Barrymore
#111
“You are enough just as you are.”– Meghan Markle
#112
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”– Desmond Tutu
#113
“You are the one that possesses the keys to your being. You carry the passport to your own happiness.”– Diane von Furstenberg
#114
“Believe in yourself. Stay in your own lane. There’s only one you.“ – Queen Latifah
#115
“Great opportunities to help others seldom come, but small ones surround us every day.“– Sally Koch
#116
“Never fear shadows. They simply mean there’s a light shining nearby.“– Ruth E. Renkel
#117
“The world is extremely interesting to a joyful soul.“– Alexandra Stoddard
#118
“It’s a whole lot more satisfying to reach for the stars, even if you end up landing only on the moon.“– Kermit the Frog
#119
“You are genuinely happy if you don’t know why.“– Joseph Mayer
#120
“Even if happiness forgets you a little bit, never completely forget about it.”–
Jacques Prevert
#121
“He who laughs most learns best.“– John Cleese
#122
“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.“– Andy Warhol
#123
“A life of unremitting caution, without the carefree—or even, occasionally, the careless—may turn out to be half a life.“– Anna Quindlen
#124
“Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.”– Truman Capote
#125
“To know how much there is to know is the beginning of learning to live.” —Dorothy West
#126
“Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”— Vince Lombardi
#127
“There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”– Amanda Gorman
#128
“I have learned not to allow rejection to move me.”– Cicely Tyson
#129
“One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.”– Henry Miller
#130
“Today’s accomplishments were yesterday’s impossibilities.”– Robert H. Schuller
#131
“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.”— Rabindranath Tagore
#132
“The sky isn’t the limit—the sky has no limit.“– Sarah Barker
#133
“Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.”– William James
#134
“Joy is one of the only emotions you can’t contrive.“– Bono
#135
“Keep your love of nature, for that is the true way to understand art more and more.“– Vincent Van Gogh
#136
“Without darkness, there are no dreams.“– Karla Kuban
#137
“Even a small star shines in the darkness.“– Finnish proverb
#138
“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.”– William James
#139
“There is no education like adversity.”– Benjamin Disraeli
