40 Of The Best Parenting Hacks Ever

This life hacks list is the one for all you parents out there. Need a little help with raising kids? Who doesn’t? Well you’re in luck thanks to this list of simple yet effective parenting hacks that are sure to make your life just that little bit easier.
Compiled by Bored Panda, the parenting tips and tricks you’ll find below are worth their weight in gold in upping your parenting skills. Or just staying sane while raising the little ones. Want your little kids to stop fighting in the car? Looking for the perfect place to hide candy? Want your kids to eat their vegetables or take their medicine? Whatever it is that you’re stuck with while parenting, we’ve got the solution. Don’t forget to vote for the best! You can thank us later.
#1 Use Cardboard To Stop Car Fighting Like This Genius Dad Did
Image source: Jake White
#2 It’s Not Medicine, It’s Pepsi
Image source: bsurfn2day
#3 Metal Dad Lvl 80
Image source: Decestor
#4 Keep Your Toddler Busy By Letting Them Paint The Fence With Water
Image source: macshona
#5 Use A Fitted Sheet To Keep The Sand Out At The Beach
Image source: Team Johnson
#6 Recycle Old Cot Into A Craft Or Work Spot For Your Kids
Image source: alittlelearningfortwo.blogspot.lt
#7 Hide Your Candies In Frozen Beans Bag
#8 Put A Bean Filled Glove On Your Baby’s Back When You Want Your Kids To Feel Loved, But You’re Too Tired
Image source: FreddyJackson69
#9 Baby Head Protector
Image source: amazon
#10 Leave Your Kids With Their Creativity In The Empty Box
Image source: berrysweetbaby
#11 Color Their Routine And Teach Time Management
#12 Put Stickers On Your Kid’s Shoes To Teach Them To Put Them On The Right Feet
Image source: onecreativehousewife
#13 Put Your Kid To Work By Turning Chores Into Fun Games
#14 Make A Table Hammock With A Bedsheet For Your Kids
Image source: joyfulabode.com
#15 Turn a Coffee Cup Lid Into A Drip Catcher
#16 Detangle Doll’s Hair With Dish Soap And Hair Conditioner
Image source: Tricia
#17 Use Butcher Paper To Create An Endless “White Board”
Image source: agnstdgrain
#18 Give Your Kids Controllers That Are Not Hookep Up. They Will Play Like This For Hours
Image source: somecallmemike
#19 Use Toilet Paper Rolls To Create A Garage For Toy Cars
Image source: Sarah
#20 Keep Baby Still During Photoshoot By Using Dad As A Prop
#21 Give Your Kids This To Help Them Battle Scary Monsters At Night
Image source: happygoluckyblog.com
#22 Starting In Kindergarten, Put Your Child’s Graduation Year On A Large T-Shirt And Take A Picture With The Same T-Shirt Every Year To Watch The Child Growing Up
#23 Cover Your Baby’s Crib With A Sheet. This Will Keep Baby From Getting Bitten Up By Mosquitoes
Image source: littlebabywatson
#24 When You Can’t Find Your Glasses Or Charger Just Make A Hunting Game For Your Kid To Help You
Image source: ruby1508
#25 Use Slick Paint To Prevent Slipping On The Floor
Image source: iammommahearmeroar
#26 Create A Chart On The Prescription Bottle To Track When You Give Your Kids Their Medicine
#27 Use A Plastic Egg To Keep Unfinished Lollipop Clean
Image source: lifehackerin
#28 Use A Fan To Inflate Your Children’s Bed Fort
#29 Use Pool Noodle Will Protect Your Kids From Serious Injuries
Image source: BobbyDOL
#30 Use Frozen Marshmallows To Make A Great Ouchie Pack. Soft And Not Too Cold
Image source: kidsactivitiesblog.com
#31 Turn An Old DVD Box Into A Coloring Case
Image source: Stacy Vaughn
#32 Put Colorful Glow Sticks In Your Kid’s Bathtub To Make Him Feel Like Jedi
Image source: happyhomefairy
#33 Turn A Builder Grade Vanity Into A Child Friendly Vanity By Converting The Toekick To A Step Drawer
Image source: Ana White
#34 Keep A Door Open With Rubber Bands To Protect Your Kids From Getting Locked In The Bathroom
#35 To Avoid Perpetuating Gender Stereotypes, Give Your Kids A Mix Of Dolls And Toy Cars To Play With
Image source: ju2tin
#36 Get Your Kid A Temporary Tattoo With Your Phone Number
#37 Keep Your Baby’s Eyes Safe And Dry With A Baby Shower Cap
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Prevent Your Child’s Toys From Floating Away In The Bathtub And Make Bathtime Generally Easier
Image source: ThirdFloorNorth
#39 Prevent Your Kid’s Little Fingers From Getting Slammed In Doors With A Pool Noodle
#40 Use These Animal Toothpaste Caps So They Don’t Forget To Brush Their Teeth
Image source: amazon.com
