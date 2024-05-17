My 600-lb Life Star, Gina Krasley, Dead at 30

Gina Krasley, widely known for being a star on the TLC reality TV show My 600-lb Life, has sadly passed away at 30. My 600-lb Life is wildly controversial, with viewers calling out the network for exploiting obese individuals for entertainment. In contrast, people with opposing views dub it a step in the right direction to motivate them out of their unhealthy lifestyles. Krasley was featured on My 600-lb Life in Season 8, Episode 5, “Time Is Running Out For Gina” back in January 2020.
My 600-lb Life is a TLC reality television series that takes viewers through a year in the life of morbidly obese individuals and documents their attempts to improve their lives by making the numbers on the scale drop in a healthy manner. The first episode aired on February 1, 2012. Patients on the show typically weigh around 600 pounds or more as they attempt to lose weight under the guidance of Houston surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (also known as Dr. Now) — depending on which they are deemed eligible to undergo gastric bypass surgery. Gina Krasley was deeply determined to lose weight; unfortunately, she became one of the many stars on the show who kicked the bucket.
Gina Krasley’s Early Life Struggles and Finding Solace in Food
Gina Krasley was born in Galloway, NJ, and has lived in Ocean County all her life. Owing to childhood neglect and growing up with an abusive father, Krasley found herself turning to food as a source of comfort from a very young age. The continual addiction to food intensified quickly over a period of years, leading her to weigh over 600 pounds.
Her unhealthy relationship with food and viewing it as an ‘escape’ led to the deterioration of her physical and mental health, which affected her relationship with herself as well as her loved ones. Krasley’s weight affected her ability to be mobile and carry out basic human activities as viewers see her wife, Elizabeth Krasley (Beth), serving as a devoted caregiver.
How Was Gina Krasley’s Journey in 600-lb Life?
After a lifelong battle with abuse, depression, and anxiety, Gina Krasley weighed about 607 pounds when she first appeared on My 600-lb Life. Her coping mechanism had profoundly adverse effects on her marriage, and she felt guilty about putting this pressure on her wife. During her time on the show, viewers got a peek into Krasley’s environment, her struggles, and the support she received from her family, especially her wife, Beth.
Krasley had to slim down on her own accord to qualify for bariatric surgery. However, she failed to hit the weight mark on My 600-lb Life, resulting in Dr. Now canceling her surgery. After her journey on the show, Krasley discontinued working with Dr. Now, joining forces with other former stars of the TLC reality series in suing Megalomedia — the show’s production company — over claims of negligence during filming. But all was not lost for Gina Krasley, as she revealed to fans that she managed to bring her weight down to about 300 pounds as she persevered to lose weight after her unsuccessful journey on the show.
What Happened to Gina Krasley?
Unfortunately, despite her best efforts to improve her life, Gina Krasley’s victory was short-lived, as she tragically passed away at the age of 30 on August 1, 2021, in Tuckerton, New Jersey, surrounded by family and loved ones. Although she had shared news of being hospitalized on account of cellulitis and contracting a severe bacterial infection in addition to her eating disorder and anxiety, the cause of her death has not been made public. There was an outpour of heart-touching condolence messages from her fans online, as well as a somber tweet from the TLC network: “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”
How Did Friends and Family React to the Death of Gina Krasley?
Although well known for her stint on My 600-lb Life, Gina Krasley is remembered fondly by her family and friends for qualities beyond her weight and life struggles. Krasley’s greatest passion was dancing, and she thoroughly enjoyed it throughout the course of her life — to the extent that she started the #dancinghasnosizelimit TikTok trend, garnering over 3 Million views. She had dreamed of opening a dance studio for special needs children someday.
Krasley had fond memories of making up dances with her sister when they were younger and had also appeared in a 1998 indie film called Walking to the Waterline. Her family hosted a visitation service where attendees were instructed to wear her favorite colors — pink or purple — in her memory. Gina Krasley is survived by her mother, Cathy Devereux, wife of 6 years, Elizabeth Krasley, sister Ali Samuels, her dog Bubba, and her cat, Daisy. Don’t forget to check out these four stories from My 600-Lb Life that will inspire you.