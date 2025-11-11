Awesome Zipper-Mouth Cat Sweater That You Can Actually Make

We all have that one sweater at home which is too plain to wear in public but too comfy to throw out. Instructables user Hellovillain has come up with an awesome idea for how to turn that old sweater into something wearable and cool.
In her Instructable, Hellovillain provides us with several different ideas for eyes, so anyone willing to try this project will have several cool ideas to choose from.
More info: instructables.com (h/t: ilikecatsbutcatsdontlikeme)
How to Make One: You’ll need a zipper, scissors, some fabric in 3 colors, matching thread, pins, needle and either a sewing machine or your hands
Draw the eyes on a sheet of paper
Cut them out and arrange the eyes and nose on your sweater
Cut the eyes out of fabric
Don’t forget the pupils!
Sew everything together
Pin and sew the eyes onto your sweater
Cut out the mouth and sew the teeth on
Sew the zipper onto the mouth
When closed it should look like a pencil case
Cut out the mouth on the sweater
Pin and sew the zipper-mouth onto your sweater
Done! Enjoy the jealous stares of your friends and strangers.
If you liked this project be sure to visit Hellovillain’s Instructables page for more of her awesome DIY projects.
