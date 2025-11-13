Mom Posts ‘Angry As Hell’ Rant After Her 15-Day-Old Son Gets Exposed To Measles Due To Anti-Vaxxers

Lately, anti-vaxxers have been getting a lot of negative attention online. And, according to Jennifer Hibben-White, they deserve it. Some time ago, she received a call from her local health center, informing her that her baby boy was exposed to measles.
Image credits: Jennifer Hibben-White
At the time, her son Griffin was only 15-days old and too young to have been vaccinated. Children usually get their first measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) shot when they’re somewhere between 12 to 15 months of age. Until then, they have to rely on the so-called herd immunity, an indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune. Devastated and furious, Jennifer wrote a powerful Facebook post, and people quickly rallied to her support. Scroll down to read her message which has been shared over 604K times, and let us your thoughts on it in the comments.
Image credits: thestar.com
Image credits: Jennifer Hibben-White
Image credits: Jennifer Hibben-White
Luckily, after not showing symptoms of the virus during the incubation period, Griffin was declared healthy.
People had a lot to say about this difficult situation
