31 Solutions People Came Up With To Try To Protect Themselves From Coronavirus

The coronavirus is spreading further and further every day, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency. There are now around 10,000 cases of people infected with the virus in China, at least 213 have died due to the illness, and the sickness has now spread to 19 countries around the globe.
So it’s natural that people want to protect themselves and their loved ones. However, there is a shortage of medical masks and not everyone can afford quality medical equipment. And far from everyone can stay at home under a lockdown until this crisis blows over. Some people in China are turning to creative and weird ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
Bored Panda collected some of the most peculiar DIY projects people are trying to keep the virus at bay, and it shows how ingenious some people can be. Scroll down and upvote your favorite of these smart solutions. And when you’re done looking through this list of funny masks, have a look through our articles about a dog that stopped its owner from flying to Wuhan by destroying her passport, as well as our post about the realities of medical staff working in Wuhan.
You can view a constantly-updated model of how much the virus has spread globally right here.
#1
#2
#3
#4
Image source: Ptmknhrsz
#5
#6
Image source: RasgoCom
#7
#8
#9
#10
Image source: zhanginu
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
Image source: zhanginu
#16
#17
Image source: WuGang_CX
#18
Image source: tsbcomng
#19
Image source: CIAspy
#20
Image source: lmschu_cp
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
Image source: EP_Lawrence
#28
#29
#30
Image source: seanglavin
#31
Follow Us