10 Gadgets From Movies We Wish Were Real

Irrespective of the generation of film audiences, there have been several movies with gadgets we all wished were real. Whether it’s something from a science fiction, supernatural, or action genre, these gadgets just seem to make life easier. With the film industry heavily infused in the make-believe world, screenwriters and filmmakers have always had the liberty of creating technologies beyond what is obtainable.
Over the years, several movies and TV shows have predicted future tech. Since some of these fictional gadgets and tech have helped shape human inventions, Hollywood continues to push the boundaries with its on-screen innovations and gadgets. Whether realistically possible or not, here are 10 movies’ jaw-dropping gadgets we all wish were real.
Omega 13 in Galaxy Quest (1999)
Although it eventually received a cult following, Dean Parisot’s science fiction comedy Galaxy Quest (1999) never got accolades after its release. The movie was created as a parody and homage to Star Trek. Although time travel gadgets have long become a staple in science fiction, Omega 13 allowed users to return to the past for only 13 seconds.
While it may not be an appealing gadget for someone looking to undo their entire life’s mistakes, a 13-second time travel can go a long way in saving/changing lives. To put things in a better perspective, the world’s fastest bullet travels more than 790 meters in a second. That’s over twice the speed of sound; think about what you could do/undo in 13 seconds.
Med-Bays in Elysium (2013)
Elysium’s Med-Bays was the highlight of the dystopian science fiction movie. For one, it gave hacker Spider a guaranteed income stream, smuggling people to use the all-in-one sickbay. The Med-Bays was a technology that could not only diagnose any disease or condition; it could cure/heal it. There are thousands of reasons why the Med-Bay technology is one of movies top gadgets anyone would wish were real. While there’s no doubt it would be expensive, it would be a far more reliable expense to save a life than what we currently have.
Universal Remote Control in Click (2006)
Even before the gadget appeared Click (2006), we all guiltily wished we had a remote that could control time. Although Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) soon realizes it’s more of a curse than a blessing, we all still have those days when a universal remote control would come in handy. However, one cannot help but wonder what the world would look like if everyone had access to the remote or who would be deemed eligible to access one.
Sticky Gloves in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
You don’t have to be an abseiler or a high-rise window cleaner to want one. You also don’t have to be a thief or a spy agent to want to have a safety gadget that can keep you safe. Unarguably, sticky gloves, if they ever existed, wouldn’t be an everyday gadget. However, they can come in handy, often in situations where they are most needed. Ethan Hunt’s gadgets are always one of the movies’ gadgets audiences always wished were real.
Flying Cars in Fifth Element (1997)
Fifth Element wasn’t the first movie featuring flying cars, but it made them more appealing and practicable. Anyone who has ever been stuck in traffic has wished the flying car technology was already commercially available. Although flying cars would pose a new problem with congested air traffic, it’s much better to have a car with options to ride on land and in the air.
Neuralyzer in Men in Black Films
Men in Black showcased several gadgets that would naturally make any list of movies’ top gadgets audiences wish were real. However, none comes close to the film series Neuralyzer. For the unversed, a Neuralyzer erases the memories of anyone exposed to its light beams. On an average day, there are at least a dozen reasons why a Neuralyzer is necessary. However, like the Universal Remote Control, it would be madness and chaos if everyone had access to it. If access is restricted, one would reason what criterion is used for eligibility. What if the Neuralyzer already existed, since it’s only ever shown just before memory is wiped?
Force Fields in Independence Day (1996)
Although it has no benefit for civilian use, a force field would ideally be an added advantage in warfare. Force fields have had their place in TV series like Star Trek, but the success of Independence Day (1996) meant it received a wider audience than fan-based TV shows and movies like Star Trek and Star Wars. Israel’s Iron Dome may be the closest military gadget to a force field, but it pales in comparison to the defense strength of fictional force fields. As the world’s military powers race to perfect the force field technology, it is one of several movies’ military gadgets world powers wished were real.
Lightsaber in Star Wars
While still on the subject of militarized gadgets, the Lightsaber is the perfect hand weapon if it existed. While there are arguments about its effectiveness over a gun, true Star Wars fans know the Lightsaber is the deadliest of weapons. It’s everything medieval soldiers wished they had and would easily outcompete the sharpest samurai’s blade. However, don’t just take anyone’s word for it; millions of Star Wars fans would readily collaborate on the effectiveness of a Lightsaber.
Replicator in Star Trek
The first time Replicators were shown and used in Star Trek, they were used to synthesize and create meals. Even before they were shown to create and recycle other things, it was already one of the movies’ gadgets audiences wished were real. The Replicator took the concept of fast food to a whole new level and would quickly take food franchises like McDonald’s out of business. Unarguably, it would promote an unhealthy lifestyle, but in its defense, millions of people already lead unhealthy lifestyles without the Replicator. Thinking of a billion-dollar idea? Invent the Replicator and sell over 10 million pieces before the end of the business’ first quarter.
Iron Man Suit & J.A.R.V.I.S. in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)
It would have been a great injustice to the MCU not to have one of their gadgets on the list. None stands out more than the brainchild of the billionaire genius Iron Man. After perfecting the Iron Man suit, it became the most powerful human-created technology that could surprisingly hold gods in combat. The Iron Man suit was everything in one. After the release of Iron Man (2008), the suit was the most coveted piece of gadget in science fiction. As the MCU grew, so did the suit.
While the suit remains unrivaled, J.A.R.V.I.S. (Just a Rather Very Intelligent System) was possibly the envy of every A.I. system in our world. J.A.R.V.I.S. made I, Robot’s VIKI (Virtual Interactive Kinetic Intelligence) and 2001: A Space Odyssey’s H.A.L 9000 look “uncool.” As Tony Stark’s household butler, J.A.R.V.I.S. oversaw and controlled all of the home’s gadgets, even the Iron Man and Hulkbuster suits. If you enjoyed reading about movies’ gadgets we all wished were real, read 7 times movies & TV shows predicted future tech.
