Most Influential Moments from American Pie

This one time, at band camp…might be one of the most famous lines in the history of American cinema. It is from the hit American Pie film series, and it’s from the very first movie. The movie that went on to make a lot of kids famous, to bring with it so many things that are iconic from start to finish, and change everyone’s lives is 23 this year. The first of the American Pie film series hit theaters in 1999, and we haven’t been the same since. In honor of the not-so-big – yet so big – birthday, it’s time for us to talk about the most iconic aspects of the American Pie film series, which includes American Pie, American Pie 2, American Wedding, and then the other films that don’t have much to do with the amazing stars of the first few movies. Without further ado, here are the most iconic aspects of the American Pie film series.
Stifler’s Mom
Jennifer Coolidge didn’t even have a large role in the first American Pie film series. She was merely a mention. She is the mother of Stifler, who is the party animal. He’s the one who is always looking to get everyone in trouble. He’s the one who isn’t the best influence, and he’s always looking to see what he can get out of any given situation. He’s the one who wants to see things turn out a lot more fun than they are, and his mom is the star of this movie without even being the star of this movie. Finch – the friend in the movie who Stifler finds most annoying – is infatuated with Stifler’s mom. From start to finish, he only talks about her and his feelings for her. Imagine everyone’s surprise when, in the end, he hooks up with Stifler’s mom. She stole the show.
She went on to become an icon in so many ways, and every character she plays is a total winner. She plays the sweet, clueless, down-on-her-luck friend to Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde franchise, and she’s gone on to take roles in many shows and movies aside from these. The point is; however, Stifler’s mom has become synonymous with the phrase MILF, and no one can get over how good it is.
This One Time…at Band Camp
Michelle, played by the talented Alyson Hannigan, is a total dork. She’s no one’s real friend. She’s just a band geek who shows up for all the parties and all the things, but alas, ends up falling for Jason Bigg’s character. She is the one girl who utters the phrase, “This one time, at band camp,” and follows that up with a story about a flute that will have you blushing in no time. The flute also is something that you might want to take a moment to remember. That’s a story for the ages.
Eugene Levy
If there is ever a living national treasure, it is Eugene Levy. He is not only the most fun character in this movie – playing the dad to Jason Bigg’s Jim Levenstein – he’s also the most fun person in any movie. No matter what he does, what project he is working on, or which character he is playing, he’s doing it with so much character that we cannot help but fall a little bit in love with him. In the American Pie movie franchise, he does spend so much of his time focused on being the cool dad. He aims to be the dad that everyone likes. He’s cool. He’s hip. He’s in the know. But he’s a total dad. He’s a walking dad joke, and he’s humiliating to his son – especially in the scene with the pie. Oh, the pie – but we won’t talk about that one here.
Eugene Levy is America’s father if ever you can call a man from Canada America’s father. Despite his long list of insanely good movies and shows, he really nailed it when he and his son, Dan Levy, decided they would focus on things like Schitt’s Creek. The little show that could. The little show that changed the world in just about the same way the American Pie film series changed the world. He once again plays a father who is just a little bit clueless, but not to his own knowledge, and he knocks it out of the park. He just wants his kids to love him. He wants his family to be close. He wants the best for everyone, and there is nothing better than Eugene Levy as everyone’s dad in all the best movies.