Since the first horror movie was made in the late 1800s, the horror movie genre has become one of the most-watched in film. Surprisingly, as scary as they come, these movies have been known to be one of the most profitable genres, raking in millions of dollars in profits yearly. These movies were highly successful in the past because they were often made on a small budget.
One such example is the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), which was made with a budget of less than $200,000, yet grossing $30.9 million. Paranormal Activity (2007) was made with $215,000 while a more recent Get Out (2017) was made on a $4.5 million budget, with both earning $194.2 million and $255.4 million, respectively. However, with advanced filming technologies, some horror movies have had production budgets that can rival any other film genre. These are the top 10 most expensive horror movies ever made.
10. Hannibal (2001) – $87M
Ridley Scott’s psychological horror, Hannibal (2001), was based on Thomas Harris’ 1999 novel. The movie is a direct sequel to the award-winning The Silence of the Lambs (1991). A decade apart, Hannibal had a production budget of $87 million, which was more than four times that of its predecessor at $19 million. The movie took 83 working days to film, spread across 16 weeks.
The movie was shot in almost a hundred locations, from Florence, Italy, to several locations across the United States. The movie’s star-studded cast included Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter/Dr. Fell, Julianne Moore as the disgraced FBI special agent Clarice Starling, Ray Liotta as Paul Krendler, and Gary Oldman as Mason Verger. Like its predecessor, Hannibal was a Box Office success, grossing $351.6 million worldwide.
9. Hollow Man (2000) – $95M
Hollow Man (2000) was based on H.G. Wells’ 1897 science fiction novel, The Invisible Man. The science fiction horror was made with a budget of $95 million. With the movie’s heavy dependence on special effects, about $50 million of its budget was spent on visual effects work.
Hollow Man was nominated for its special effects at the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. The movie starred Elisabeth Shue and Kevin Bacon as its lead characters. Although it received negative reviews from several film critics, Hollow Man was a commercial success, earning $190.2 million.
8. End of Days (1999) – $100M
End of Days (1999), an original screenplay by Andrew W. Marlowe, was directed by Peter Hyams. The action horror movie cost $100 million to produce and involved over 60 visual effects shots. The movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was making a comeback to film after a two-year break. Schwarzenegger was paid $25 million for his role in the movie. Schwarzenegger played the protagonist, Detective Jericho Cane, with actress Robin Tunney playing Christine York. Although the movie grossed $212 million, it received negative critical reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes rating it 11% on its Tomatometer.
7. What Lies Beneath (2000) – $100M
What Lies Beneath (2000) is another horror movie with a top actor as its lead cast. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film is a supernatural horror thriller with a total production budget of $100 million. Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer play the on-screen couple as Dr. Norman Spencer and Claire Spencer, whose home is haunted by a ghost. Grossing $291.4 million worldwide, What Lies Beneath became the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2000. Critical reviews were mixed with an average rating from most film aggregate websites.
6. Day Shift (2022) – $100 million
Day Shift (2022) is the most recent expensive horror movie to make the list. The 2022 action horror comedy was J. J. Perry’s directorial debut and had an amazing cast of actors. With Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Scott Adkins in its cast, it’s no surprise its budget is put at $100 million. The movie follows the life of Bud Jablonski, who uses his job as a pool cleaner to cover his real job as a vampire hunter. The movie was released on Netflix and became one of the streaming platform’s most streamed movies in the month of its release.
5. Prometheus (2012) – $120–130M
Prometheus (2012), directed by Ridley Scott, became the fifth installment of the Alien franchise and was produced with a budget estimate of $120–130 million. The movie was shot in several locations across Europe, with 3D cameras used for its entire filming. Director Scott was able to convince Fox to spend millions of dollars on scientists and artists to create an idea of a late 21st-century set in which the movie is filmed. An additional $10 million was also spent to film in 3D.
Ultimately, the movie was a commercial success, with worldwide earnings of $403.4 million. The science fiction horror starred Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw, Michael Fassbender as android David, and Guy Pearce as Peter Weyland. It also starred Idris Elba as Captain Janek, Logan Marshall-Green as Charlie Holloway, and Charlize Theron as Meredith Vickers.
4. I Am Legend (2007) – $150M
Having a bankable actor headline a $150 million production budget movie with an amazing, relatable, and well-adapted horror screenplay is almost enough to guarantee the film’s success. I Am Legend is famously known for its $5 million single-scene shooting budget. The Brooklyn Bridge scene gulped that amount of money since filming had to be done for six consecutive nights, and CGI was used. Although the movie had a few cast members like Will Smith, its heavy reliance on CGI to depict a post-apocalyptic New York City, as well as its controversial closing of major streets for filming, was more than enough to raise its budget. Luckily, it all paid off as I Am Legend made history at the U.S. Box Office and became the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2007 with a global earning of $585.4 million.
3. The Wolfman (2010) – $150M
The Wolfman (2010) is a remake of the 1941 film of the same name. While its original film was made on a $180,000 budget, The Wolfman (2010) cost $150 million to remake. The movie’s initial budget was $85 million; however, reshoots and extended production significantly raised its budget, almost doubling it. After its release, The Wolfman bombed at the Box Office, earning only $142.6 million. It also wasn’t a critics’ favorite, with most reviews falling below average. However, its silver lining was winning Best Makeup at the 83rd Academy Awards.
2. Van Helsing (2004) – $160–170M
Unarguably one of the most popular action horror movies of the 2000s. Van Helsing‘s incredible cast includes Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, and David Wenham. Stephen Sommers’ horror was made with a $160–170 million budget. Van Helsing (2004) wasn’t critics’ favorite as it received mostly negative reviews. However, the movie proves negative critical reviews do not necessarily translate into a commercial failure. Van Helsing grossed $300.2 million at the Box Office.
1. World War Z (2013) – $190–269M
Released about a decade ago, World War Z remains the most expensive horror movie ever. The movie’s budget and release timeline had it at $125 million and a release date of December 2012. However, production suffered several setbacks forcing reshoots and delays. World War Z had gulped between $190–269 million in production budget at the end of its production. With Brad Pitt as its lead actor, World War Z grossed $540.5 million, making it one of the highest-grossing horror movies ever made. It also became Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movie of his acting career.
