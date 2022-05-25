Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Trailer Is What You Expect It To Be

It’s been four years since we’ve seen Tom Cruise do more unbelievably insane stunts in his famous Mission Impossible franchise. In my opinion, 2018’s Fallout has to be the best one. And for the record, I’m someone who really loved Ghost Protocol. I am someone who really enjoyed the other movies, but Fallout really stood out to me above the rest. Maybe it’s because Tom Cruise, a man who will be turning sixty this year, is doing all of these insane stunts and he still looks like he’s in his forties. You can talk about his religious preferences all you want, but the man has unrivaled work ethic. This is the same set he had his meltdown over crew members going against COVID protocols. You surely can’t blame him for that, but the point is, you just can’t doubt the dedication of Tom Cruise.
Since the beginning of the Mission Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise has had a lot of creative say. As the movies went on, his creative control only got stronger. Not only is he the main star of these movies, but he’s also one of its most vital producers. After seeing what he has done for the franchise in the most recent years, I think it would be silly for us to doubt his ability to handle this franchise.
But we really need to talk about what we saw in the new trailer for the upcoming sequel to Fallout. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning is exactly what you would expect it to be. In other words, it looks awesome. A lot of action and seeing some familiar faces do crazy things with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, along with some new faces. The key thing I remember from the trailer is the very last shot. He was on a motorcycle going full speed in the middle of the wilderness and driving it off a very high cliff. I can’t speak for the motorcycle because that will probably get trashed, but as for Ethan Hunt, he’s just diving straight down completely unfazed.
Would you expect anything less from Ethan Hunt? You really shouldn’t. I was just in awe from the stunt he was pulling off, but at least he looked like he had a parachute on his back. Is it really Tom Cruise doing that insanely dangerous stunt? Oh, I very well think it is. I’m pretty sure the guy will keep on doing this until he is physically incapable of doing it no longer. That could be five or ten years from now. Who knows? The man clearly keeps feeling like doing the young man’s game, so why not let him? Mission Impossible is pretty much his baby and he should be allowed to do whatever he wants with it for as long as he wants.
And keep in mind, this is just part one of Dead Reckoning. As far as plot details go, we haven’t heard too much about it. If you’ve been keeping up with the franchise for a while now, you won’t have to take too many guesses on what it could be about. There will be another guy to replace Solomon Lane as the new notorious terrorist who will challenge Ethan Hunt and his fellow IMF agents. This time around, the new main antagonist will be played by Esai Morales. That’s all we know about the new big bad of the Mission Impossible franchise. No reveal of his character’s name or his motivations or if he’s affiliated with Solomon Lane in any way. He very well could be or he could be someone who literally popped out of no where.
Either way, I am very curious to see who Ethan Hunt will be taking on next. We may not know much about his villain now, but he does have big shoes to fill after the fall of Solomon Lane. And of course, we can’t forget about Henry Cavill playing August Walker, the biggest physical challenge Ethan Hunt has ever faced. I honestly thought his character could have lived to return to face Ethan Hunt again, but that just means another villain has to take that spot. Whoever it is, he has to push Ethan Hunt even harder than before. My biggest concern is how Dead Reckoning will top the past Mission Impossible movies.
With every Mission Impossible movie, there is some insane action sequence that makes us all wonder, “how did they do that?” and they figure out a way to top themselves with the next. I think Tom Cruise is one of the few people who can figure that out. But it can’t all just rest on his shoulders. We should take a look at the new faces that are being introduced in Dead Reckoning.
This includes Shea Whigham, who always plays a standout supporting character, and the biggest newcomer, only known so far as Grace, who will be played by Haley Atwell. We know little about her character, but by the looks of her in the trailer, she looks like her character can rival Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust. Having her character face off with a challenging rival could actually make her character even cooler. That’s at least my theory, but her character could also be a villain. That would be an unexpected change of pace for Mission Impossible and a very intriguing one at that.
So that’s all that should be taken from this trailer. Again, it’s exactly what you would expect from a Mission Impossible trailer. The old faces, some new faces, and some of the craziest action scenes you can think of. And keep in mind, those are only glimpses of those action scenes. It looks exciting and I can’t wait to see how Dead Reckoning will top the last movies. What are your thoughts, Mission Impossible fans? Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be released on July 14, 2023. By then, maybe Tom Cruise will actually start to look like his age. Yeah, probably not.