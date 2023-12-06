Migration: Unveiling the Top Voice Cast and Characters

The 2023 animated adventure comedy Migration is Illumination’s second and last feature film of the year. With The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming the production company’s highest-grossing feature, expectations are high for Migration. Benjamin Renner directs Migration, whose screenplay is written by Mike White (creator of The White Lotus anthology series).
Migration, with a runtime of 82 minutes, is scheduled for theatrical release on December 22, 2023. From its officially released trailer, Migration follows the Mallard family as they embark on their first migration and vacation to tropical Jamaica through the ever-busy and bustling New York City. However, when things quickly go awry, the Mallards must find new friends and trust in themselves. These are the hilarious top voice cast of Illumination’s Migration.
Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard
Mack Mallard is the patriarch of the Mallard family. His job is to protect his family and keep them away from harm. Mack is happy to live out the rest of his days with his family in the comfort and safety of their New England pond. However, with the arrival of a migrating duck family with tales of adventure, Mack is persuaded by his wife Pam and children to leave their comfort zone and see the world. Pakistani-American actor and stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani voices Mack Mallard. Kumail Nanjiani is one of the fast-rising stand-up comedians-turned-actor in Hollywood. He’s known for his roles in Franklin & Bash (2011–2014), Silicon Valley (2014–2019), Eternals (2021), and Welcome to Chippendales (2022–2023). Migration isn’t his first voice role as an actor. Nanjiani has voice-acting credits in film, television, and video games.
Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard
American actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks voices Pam Mallard, matriarch of the Mallard family. Pam is the mother of Dax Mallard (voiced by Caspar Jennings) and Gwen Mallard (voiced by Tresi Gazal) and the wife of Mack. She’s desperately seeking adventure outside the confines of their pond. After hearing exciting tales of the world from a migrating duck family, Pam is convinced there’s much more to see.
Elizabeth Banks has found success as an actress and filmmaker. She’s known for playing Betty Brant in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man trilogy, Beth in The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games films, and Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the Pitch Perfect films. Banks is also known for her roles in Scrubs (2006–2009), Modern Family (2009–2020), 30 Rock (2010–2012), Power Rangers (2017), Charlie’s Angels (2019), and Mrs. America (2020).
Awkwafina as Chump
When the Mallards arrive in the ever-bustling New York City, Chump is one of the birds they meet. Chump is the leader of a gang of pigeons based in the city. Sensational actress, comedian and rapper Awkwafina was cast as the somewhat clumsy Chump in Migration. Awkwafina’s profile has been rising in Hollywood, starring in several top-rated Box Office hits. She’s known for her roles in Ocean’s 8 (2018), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and Renfield (2023). Awkwafina has also voiced several notable animated characters, including Courtney in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019), Otto in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020), Sisu in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), and Scuttle in The Little Mermaid (2023).
Keegan-Michael Key as Delroy
Migration (2023) is the second Illumination film Keegan-Michael Key has starred in, having voiced Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). In Migration, Key voices Delroy, a red parrot with a Jamaican accent, that the Mallards meet in New York City. When they meet Delroy, he’s locked away in a cage in a Manhattan restaurant. Tired of being in captivity, Delroy misses his home in Jamaica. He befriends the Mallards and helps them navigate the city. Besides The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Keegan-Michael Key is known for his starring roles in Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), The Predator (2018), and Dolemite Is My Name (2019). In television, he starred in Mad TV (2004–2009), Gary Unmarried (2009–2010), Key & Peele (2012–2015), Playing House (2014–2017), Reboot (2022), and Schmigadoon!
Danny DeVito as Dan
Dan is Mack Mallard’s curmudgeonly uncle. Like Mack, he’s opposed to the prospect of taking adventure for the sake of it. He grudgingly agrees to accompany the Mallard family on their journey to Jamaica for a vacation. Legendary actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito voices the character of Dan. Danny DeVito, with a career of over five decades, has starred in several successful films. Some of his notable credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Taxi (1978–1983), Batman Returns (1992), Matilda (1996), L.A. Confidential (1997), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2006–present).
Carol Kane as Erin
Academy Award-nominated actress Carol Kane was cast as the voice of Erin in Migration. Erin is a Heron whom the Mallards meet and befriend in their adventure journey to Jamaica. Carol Kane, whose career began in 1966, has raked up film, television, and stage credits. Kane starred in films like Hester Street (1975), Annie Hall (1977), Norman Loves Rose (1982), Scrooged (1988), and The Bounty Hunter (2010). In television, before starring in Migration, she appeared in Taxi (1980–1983), Gotham (2014–2016), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2020), Hunters (2020–2023), and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Follow Us