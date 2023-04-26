9 Interesting Facts About Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani’s breakout role came in the hit HBO series Silicon Valley. The show acted as a springboard for his career, and needless to say, it propelled him to stardom. Even more, his roles in the shows Unpronounceable and Saturday Night Live made way for roles in productions like The Big Sick and Little America.
Since then, Kumail Nanjiani has been tickling funny bones with a consistent presence in comedic, acting, and podcast productions. The roles he embodies are akin to his authentic self, or at least certain facets of it. But the question lingers, what do we truly know about the man behind the actor? Here are 9 things you didn’t know about Kumail Nanjiani.
1. Nanjiani Has a Celebrity Obsession
During a taping of The Tonight Show, Nanjiani talked about his admiration for Hugh Grant. The star also mentioned that his initial performances as a stand-up comedian were significantly impacted by Grant’s acting style. He said, “When I watch early videos of me doing stand-up, I’m basically doing an impression of Hugh Grant…in Four Weddings and a Funeral.” His admiration of the British actor doesn’t end there. Nanjani admitted he also wanted to imitate Grant’s signature hairstyle.
2. He Had A Superhero Transformation
A shirtless picture of Kumail Nanjiani in 2019 caused quite an uproar. In fact, many many compared him to a superhero. The actor discussed how conversations about his physical appearance led him into an unhealthy cycle. He revealed in a GQ interview that he became overly preoccupied with his physique and statistics, which had a negative impact on his well-being.
3. Kumail Nanjiani Is a Cat Lover
Nanjiani’s transformation might have broken the internet but have you seen his cats? He and his wife have a sweet 13-year-old kitty named Bagel. In an interview with InStyle; he states; “My cat’s name is Bagel. I guess she’s my everything, so she’s sort of an everything bagel.” There are tons of pictures of him doting on his furbaby on Instagram.
4. The Star Is Agnostic
Nanjiani’s religious journey involved a shift from a devout Shiite Muslim to an atheist. He delves into this in his self-written solo performance, Unpronounceable. However, Nanjiani doesn’t resort to simple jokes that mock religious fundamentalists. Instead, he approaches his own crisis of faith with sincerity and sensitivity. The result is some uncomfortable but thought-provoking moments of humor.
5. Kumail Nanjiani Learned English On Television
Nanjiani is fluent in Urdu, which is the national language of Pakistan. The actor revealed that his parents spoke Urdu at home when he was growing up. So, he learned English primarily by watching American TV shows. Sure, he was taught English at school, but he said that he learned to speak with an American accent because of the shows he watched. For Nanjiani, being fluent in Urdu has allowed him to connect with his family and his cultural heritage.
6. He Hosted Comedy Shows with His Wife
Nanjiani and his wife, Emily Gordon, have proven themselves to be a power couple. The pair co-hosted The Indoor Kids, where they discuss video games and pop culture. They met on one of his shows, and since then, they have been working on several projects together, including co-writing their movie The Big Sick.
7. Nanjiani Is An Avid Reader
The star is no doubt a bibliophile. He often talks about his love for books and literature in interviews. Nanjiani has also expressed that he likes reading science fiction and fantasy novels. He has a passion for storytelling which he imbibes in some of his roles. In fact, he’s so into books that he often recommends books on his social media accounts. A few of his top picks involve The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot and Bad Blood by John Carreyrou.
8. He Has A Strong Social Media Presence
The Pakistani-American star has a strong social media presence, with over 3 million followers on Twitter and over a million followers on Instagram. He uses social media as a tool to discuss and condemn diverse topics. Nanjiani has been vocal about his views on social issues and uses his platform to raise awareness and advocate for change.
9. Kumail Nanjiani is Computer Savvy
It is no coincidence that the Pakistani-American star played a coding engineer in Silicon Valley. Kumail Nanjiani’s academic background is an interesting mix of computer science and philosophy. He graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa with a double major in these two fields, showing a diverse range of interests and skills.
Nanjiani often talks about his initial career plans, which involved pursuing a career in the tech industry. However, while in college, he began exploring comedy and acting. He performed stand-up comedy at local clubs and eventually moved to Chicago to pursue a career in improv comedy. His decision to switch gears and pursue a career in the entertainment industry was bold, but it paid off in the end.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!