MGK and Mod Sun Directed Movie Coming May 20th

Machine Gun Kelly, mostly known as MGK, and Mod Sun, the lesser-known but extremely unique rapper and overall musician, have joined forces for what could be the hundredth time but this time the two will be directing and starring in an upcoming film that also features friends of the musicians and other actors to create a star-studded cast. While the two have collaborated on music extensively in the past, now they will be bringing a full-fledged movie with themselves behind the camera, which should be interesting at the very least. The upcoming movie, “Good Mourning”, previously “Good Mourning With a U”, co-directed by MGK and Mod Sun has already drawn interest for its cast, its directors, and other details. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the soon-to-come movie directed by MGK and Mod Sun, the other actors involved, and other information.
MGK and Mod Sun History
MGK and Mod Sun may come from two different sides of the music industry but they have both gained their proper fame in the right ways, by earning their place among others, although it’s clear that the two have the same, if not similar roots. However similar the two may seem, they have had entirely different careers, and while recently, it may seem as if the two are in the same ballpark when it comes to where they are in life Mod Sun has surprisingly had a name for himself longer than MGK. Currently, the two artists have been indulged in the new age of pop-punk that some call a revival but the new genre, somewhat spearheaded by the two, has been getting more radio play than I could have expected, however far from original pop-punk it may be.
While MGK has been more popular overall compared to Mod Sun, with the artist being in several film productions previously but Mod Sun has a fanbase from a different corner of the music industry: Warped Tour. From being a drummer growing up, to being a drummer later on for bands like Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids previously before truly becoming Mod Sun and launching a rap career. Overall, as the two both have rap careers above all else, that’s what has united them to be as close as they are, with several YouTube songs that feature the songs alongside very interesting music videos that almost always showcased the friendship between these two so honestly, a movie directed by MGK and Mod Sun wasn’t too surprising.
MGK and Mod Sun Directed Movie
The upcoming MGK and Mod Sun directed movie, “Good Mourning”, may not have a revealed plot yet, but as the two have referenced weed heavily in their previous projects together, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if the movie directed by the two rappers was a stoner comedy. With the cast announced that we’ve detailed below, it seemed pretty likely that may be the case but as the plot has been kept under wraps anything could be possible for the joint film directorial debut for the two.
MGK and Mod Sun Movie Cast
Outside of MGK and Mod Sun making a guaranteed appearance in their upcoming movie, other well-known actors of a strange variety have come together to make a film a reality, and as good as it could possibly be. Other actors involved in the project so far have been Pete Davidson, a longtime friend of MGK, as well as the significant other of MGK Megan Fox will also be in the movie, and other actors including Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, and Becky G. Most interestingly, although MGK has been in several film projects at this point, for “Good Mourning” the rapper will be referred to in the credits by his birth name, Colson Baker and Mod Sun won’t be using his birth name of Derek Smith and will instead be credited as Mod Sun.
Overall, it’s strange that the upcoming MGK and Mod Sun directed movie has been written equally by the pair but they decided that going by specific different names was best for each of them in different ways but perhaps from this point on MGK may prefer to continue his acting career with his birth name and Mod Sun may not have any future plans for a film project that would insist that he should go by his birth name. Regardless of how the movie turns out for critics or fans, “Good Mourning” should certainly be interesting, even if just for the sake of being directed by MGK and Mod Sun, but I suppose we’ll find out when the movie becomes available on May 20th.