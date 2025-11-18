Megyn Kelly: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Megyn Kelly?

Megyn Marie Kelly is an American journalist and political commentator known for her incisive interviewing style. Her sharp, direct approach has consistently challenged prominent figures in media and politics.

Her breakout moment came during the 2015 Republican presidential debate, where her pointed questions to then-candidate Donald Trump garnered widespread attention. This performance cemented her reputation as a fearless and formidable interviewer.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in a supportive family in Delmar, New York, Megyn Kelly was the youngest of three children. Her father, Edward Francis Kelly, was a professor, and her mother, Linda, worked as a homemaker.

She attended Bethlehem Central High School before earning a political science degree from Syracuse University. Kelly then pursued a law degree from Albany Law School, where she edited the Albany Law Review.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to novelist Douglas Brunt since March 1, 2008, Megyn Kelly was previously married to anesthesiologist Daniel Kendall. Their first marriage lasted from 2001 to 2006.

Kelly and Brunt share three children: sons Edward Yates and Thatcher Bray, and daughter Yardley Evans. They are actively co-parenting their family.

Career Highlights

Megyn Kelly established herself as a formidable broadcast journalist, notably anchoring The Kelly File on Fox News from 2013 to 2017. This primetime show became one of the network’s highest-rated programs, regularly drawing millions of viewers.

Beyond cable news, Kelly launched The Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020, which quickly became a top independent media platform. She also founded MK Media in 2025, expanding her influence in digital content creation.

Her career achievements include being named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in both 2014 and 2025. More recently, in 2025, she won an iHeartRadio Podcast Award for Best Political Podcast.

Signature Quote

“It’s important for women to know that their voices matter and their stories are worth telling.”

