Why The Spawn Reboot Should Be A Live-Action Series Instead

It’s been nearly 25 years since a proper adaptation of Todd McFarlane‘s Spawn appeared on the big screen. The HBO animated series was nearly perfect in every way. Though Spawn was canceled following a huge cliffhanger, it showcased a unique perspective on heroism. It wasn’t just a mindless animated showed where he’d take down the bad guy of the week. Rather it was a dark noir story that touched on themes of morality, depression, and betrayal throughout its three-season run.
The animated series did an incredible job of fleshing out Al Simmons. Needless to say, he remains one of the best-written anti-hero characters on television. The live-action film was everything the animated series wasn’t. It was clumsy, poorly paced, and overly violent and failed to bring out the unique lore of the iconic character. It’s probably, a big reason the film hasn’t been on screens for over 20 years. So, the Spawn reboot should be a live-action mini-series, not a quick film that won’t capture the essence of what makes it so vibrant.
Al Simmons Can Bring A Much-Needed Diversity That Isn’t Explored Much
The much-needed diversity isn’t about the color of Al’s skin but his version of what being an anti-hero means. There are different types of comic book anti-heroes ranging from Deadpool, Punisher, to Hellboy. However, Al isn’t a free man trying to save the world (well, neither is Hellboy). He’s a tortured soul who was tricked into doing the devil’s dirty work.
That type of diversity is missing when it comes to anti-heroes. In fact, it brings a new layer of conversation into the crowded genre overall. That doesn’t mean that the film can’t tackle these types of topics. However, a film won’t truly allow audiences to get into the mind of Al Simmons because there’s a limited scope. The simple moments showing Al sulking over his fate or tricking his ex-wife into sleeping with him can’t fit into a film.
Spawn is beyond superheroism; he’s a man that’s been betrayed by his most trusted allies. Altogether, his story doesn’t have the mainstream appeal that audiences would gravitate toward on the big screen. So, the reasoning is that it’s better to tell his story on the small screen.
It Would Be The Perfect Way To Introduce His Character To Mainstream Audiences
Spawn is neither a DC nor Marvel character, so he hasn’t been seen since the live-action film bombed at the box office. Needless to say, the superhero space is an overcrowded one. So, introducing a character without an established brand behind it could repel audiences.
Television/streaming is more accessible (and cost-friendly) to audiences, and Spawn’s character is unique enough for fans to give him a try. However, it’s not just the fact that he’s in an overcrowded market. But a television/streaming series would allow the audience to dive into what Spawn is really about.
As previously mentioned, there’s only a limited amount of time a film can devote to Spawn’s story. Audiences won’t get a real chance to understand characters like Violator, Malebolgia, or Disruptor, that bring out the depth of Spawn himself. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that a great Spawn movie can’t be made. McFarlane is the lead writer of the Spawn reboot, so it would be shocking if it was anything but great. However, with the over-saturation of the genre, the best option would be to establish the character on the small screen first. It’ll allow the audience to explore every nook and cranny of this wonderful world.
A Television Series Allows Spawn To Take Bold Risks In Storytelling
Though Spawn isn’t owned by DC or Marvel, the anti-hero has crossed paths with some of the most established characters in both universes. Needless to say, Al Simmons/Spawn’s character fits right in the DCEU. The grim tone, thought-provoking themes, and violence are a signature of the DC brand. So it’s not surprising that Spawn has had issues with both Batman and Superman.
