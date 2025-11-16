Hey Pandas, What Are Some Paradoxes? (Closed)

Let your best paradox make me question my life!
If Pinocchio says “my nose will grow now”, and it does, then it is the truth so his nose won’t grow. But if his nose doesn’t grow then his statement would be a lie so his nose would grow.
Tuna fish is often called the ‘Chicken of the sea’ but nobody calls chicken the ‘Tuna of the land’.
One of the most well known paradoxes: You need rules to have freedom.
( Paul Michel Foucault )
The Astley Paradox: If you ask Rick Astley for his copy of the movie Up, he cannot give it to you as he will never give you Up. However, in doing so he lets you down. Thus creating the Astley Paradox
The more you learn, the more you realise how much you don’t know. It gets frustrating, especially during exams.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe Mark Twain said this:
All generalizations are false. Including this one.
if you sleep you wake up and don’t remember it so when you die what do you see
i made you contemplate your life there didn’t I
When you have one dox, and then get a matching one.
The fact that you need money to even make money. Ugh.
1. We park in drive ways and drive on parkways.
2. A house burns up as it burns down.
3. Deliveries in a ship is cargo, but deliveries in a car is a shipment.
4. We bake cookies but cook bacon.
5. you fill out a form by filling it in.
Sadly, I was recently informed that there really isn’t an opposite day. I tried to deny it, but the ugly truth is this:
There is no such thing as opposite day because, even if it were opposite day, then it wouldn’t be.
Scarred me for life.
The more someone seeks to be an individual, the more likely that they’ll use names of groups to describe themselves…
*Blade runner 2049 starts playing*
If you drop soap, then is the soap dirty, or is the floor clean?
if you have a piece of paper and it’s a to do list. It says nothing. You did nothing so you mark it off. So now you have nothing to do…
Towels get wetter as they dry
Warm water freezes faster than cold water.
