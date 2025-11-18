“I Was A Picnic Table”: 50 Kids’ Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Childhood memories stay with us for life. And what’s more fun to a kid than dressing up like their favorite superhero and going trick or treating? Halloween for many of us was that one night a year when we could be as silly as we wanted and try out such costumes as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
Here we have a list of some of the most creative Halloween costumes awesome parents made for their kids you’ll probably ever see. What’s better than a cool costume on a grown-up? A Halloween costume on a kid that’s even twice as cool and cute!
#1 My Son Wanted To Be A Smoke Detector For Halloween – What Do You All Think?
Image source: KnuckleSangwich
#2 My Son’s Hand Made Halloween Costume. He’s Been Working On It Since April
Image source: jackjr68
#3 How Happy This Included Child’s Costume Makes Him. Gives New Meaning To Shark Tank
Image source: HappyJacket3113
#4 Our Cousin In Posted This. “Alex Wanted To Be A UPS Man For Halloween. I Told Mr. Tim, Our Super Nice UPS Delivery Driver At Work, And He Showed Up The Next Day With The Official Uniform For Alex “
Image source: jlawrence128
#5 Costume I Made For My Grandsons
Image source: Wendyann Barnshaw-Krupa
#6 Don’t Blink! (My Daughter’s Costume, Made By Me)
Image source: Western_Nebula9624
#7 This Next Level Horseshoe Crab Halloween Costume
Image source: reddit.com
#8 After Our Son Spent Almost Two Months In The NICU And Came Home Earlier This Month It Was An Easy Decision For His First Halloween Costume
Image source: hjharrison108
#9 My Best Friend Handmade A Skunk Costume For My Kid’s First Halloween
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#10 You Guys Have Seen The Hat Already But Here Is The Completed “Sally Witch”. I’m So Excited With How Everything Turned Out!
Image source: facebook.com
#11 Costume Contest Winner
Image source: shawnharri5
#12 My Friend Logan And His Daughter As Sully And Boo From Monsters Inc. On Halloween
Image source: Coryeavesap
#13 Last Year‘S Got Halloween Costume With My Three Little Dragons Was Probably My Favorite Ever
Image source: emilydawnl
#14 My Father Made These Halloween Costumes For Me When I Was Younger And I Wanted To Share
Image source: Cerulean225
#15 Made My Nephew A Snail Costume For His First Halloween
My sister in law asked me a while back to make him a hat, because they one they had ordered online was a bit too large and the eye stalks didn’t stay up. After I finished that, it just seemed incomplete so she asked me to make the shell too. It’s not my best work, but I’m proud considering I had no pattern or measurements. I used Bernant blanket yarn for the shell, big twist for the eyestalks, moss and mushroom and lion brand heartland for the hat and straps.
Image source: ccice_
#16 Our Kids And The Neighbors Kids Dressed Up As Kiss Last Year For Halloween
Image source: DarthGG
#17 My Daughter’s Mushroom Costume
Image source: coveredinstars
#18 I Made My Daughters Halloween Costume This Year
Image source: DMmeYourCat
#19 Our Son Wanted To Go As Macaroni And Cheese For Halloween
Image source: TheRealBigLou
#20 My 5yo Daughter Wanted To Be A Princess Darth Vader For Halloween. So Proud
Image source: JonXP
#21 Son Wanted To Be Doc Oct This Year
Image source: LooberQ
#22 I Painted This Suit For My Friend’s Son. He Wanted To Be Elton John For Halloween
Image source: Equine-Porcine
#23 My Daughter Designed And Made This. I Had No Idea About Her Imagination And Talent
Image source: GypsyNicks
#24 Made My Daughter A Princess Mononoke Costume For Halloween This Year
Image source: Joliet4
#25 Triplets Wanted To Be Just Like Daddy For Halloween
Image source: stratpack81
#26 I Made My Son A Cyborg Costume
Image source: According-Net-7164
#27 My Son Wanted To Be A Bowl Of Spaghetti
#28 Princess Fiona And Shrek
Image source: be_yzee
#29 Halloween Costume And A Tiny Cruella Deville And Her Mini Dalmatians
Image source: circus_pugs
#30 Barad Dur . For The Lotr Fans
I asked my son what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said “the tower of Sauron!!” Sadly they don’t sell towers at Party City. So I found a way. 😅 It was a labour of love, we had so much fun and he got lots of attention trick-or-treating tonight! He even made a little kid cry (oops) 🫣 (apparently the eye looked creepy at night haha). There was a flickering light inside the eye to make it look like flames. Happy Halloween everyone!
Image source: KarenButNotAKaren11
#31 I Know I’m Super Late But Happy Halloween From My Daughter
Image source: reddit.com
#32 My Daughter As Pennywise
Image source: reddit.com
#33 He Stood Still For Three Hours To Get His Custom Made Iron Man Costume Made From Balloons
Image source: lexxy18
#34 Wife Made A Demogorgon Costume For Our Little Dude
Image source: According-Penalty389
#35 Finished My Son’s Wall-E Costume Today
Image source: MusiKxKaT
#36 See You In Your Nightmares
Image source: daisy.rae.xx, daisy.rae.xx
#37 I Can The Daaammmnn
Image source: layverttt
#38 I Finished My Daughter’s Halloween Costume With A Crochet Chicken Hat, Leg Warmers, And Chicken Feet
Image source: chorski
#39 My Little Corpse Bride And Invisible Man Are Off To The School Halloween Disco
Image source: mamareid
#40 Mommy Pizza And Her Baby Slices
Image source: rbitalia
#41 My Daughter Was Worried No One Would ‘Get’ Her Costume, It Was Big Hit With All The Gen X Parents
Image source: reddit.com
#42 That Year I Was A Picnic Table
Fairly certain my mom got the idea out of either Highlights or American girl magazine. This was probably ‘94, and definitely my best costume ever.
Image source: KatsFeetsies
#43 My 2yr Old Son As Pennywise. I Made The Entire Costume And Am Extremely Happy With How It Turned Out
Image source: hydeiamsticky
#44 My Friend Had No Idea What She Wanted To Be For Halloween Yesterday. Today, When We Expected Her Costume-Less, She Walked Into Class Like This
Image source: AkiriMatsumiku
#45 I Work At Haunted Houses. I Have A Ringleader Character. I Dressed My Son Up Like Me And Had Our Photos Taken At The Haunt
Image source: g0thmom
#46 My Son Wanted To Be Pikachu For Halloween. He Wanted The Costume To Be Fat With A Round Head, Like Pikachu Really Is. I Think I Met His Needs
Image source: alexandercecil
#47 Wife Finished My Kids Halloween Costume
Image source: Bella-D-Doggo
#48 Can You Guess What Character She’s Dressed As? I Had Fun Making This
Image source: giographix510
#49 I Made My Son A Back To The Future Delorean Costume For Halloween
Image source: motherofgrom
#50 My Kid’s Costume
Image source: RaenahGoodfellow
