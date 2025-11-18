“I Was A Picnic Table”: 50 Kids’ Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

by

Childhood memories stay with us for life. And what’s more fun to a kid than dressing up like their favorite superhero and going trick or treating? Halloween for many of us was that one night a year when we could be as silly as we wanted and try out such costumes as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Here we have a list of some of the most creative Halloween costumes awesome parents made for their kids you’ll probably ever see. What’s better than a cool costume on a grown-up? A Halloween costume on a kid that’s even twice as cool and cute!

#1 My Son Wanted To Be A Smoke Detector For Halloween – What Do You All Think?

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: KnuckleSangwich

#2 My Son’s Hand Made Halloween Costume. He’s Been Working On It Since April

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: jackjr68

#3 How Happy This Included Child’s Costume Makes Him. Gives New Meaning To Shark Tank

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: HappyJacket3113

#4 Our Cousin In Posted This. “Alex Wanted To Be A UPS Man For Halloween. I Told Mr. Tim, Our Super Nice UPS Delivery Driver At Work, And He Showed Up The Next Day With The Official Uniform For Alex “

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: jlawrence128

#5 Costume I Made For My Grandsons

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Wendyann Barnshaw-Krupa

#6 Don’t Blink! (My Daughter’s Costume, Made By Me)

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Western_Nebula9624

#7 This Next Level Horseshoe Crab Halloween Costume

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: reddit.com

#8 After Our Son Spent Almost Two Months In The NICU And Came Home Earlier This Month It Was An Easy Decision For His First Halloween Costume

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: hjharrison108

#9 My Best Friend Handmade A Skunk Costume For My Kid’s First Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard

#10 You Guys Have Seen The Hat Already But Here Is The Completed “Sally Witch”. I’m So Excited With How Everything Turned Out!

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: facebook.com

#11 Costume Contest Winner

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: shawnharri5

#12 My Friend Logan And His Daughter As Sully And Boo From Monsters Inc. On Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Coryeavesap

#13 Last Year‘S Got Halloween Costume With My Three Little Dragons Was Probably My Favorite Ever

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: emilydawnl

#14 My Father Made These Halloween Costumes For Me When I Was Younger And I Wanted To Share

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Cerulean225

#15 Made My Nephew A Snail Costume For His First Halloween

My sister in law asked me a while back to make him a hat, because they one they had ordered online was a bit too large and the eye stalks didn’t stay up. After I finished that, it just seemed incomplete so she asked me to make the shell too. It’s not my best work, but I’m proud considering I had no pattern or measurements. I used Bernant blanket yarn for the shell, big twist for the eyestalks, moss and mushroom and lion brand heartland for the hat and straps.

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: ccice_

#16 Our Kids And The Neighbors Kids Dressed Up As Kiss Last Year For Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: DarthGG

#17 My Daughter’s Mushroom Costume

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: coveredinstars

#18 I Made My Daughters Halloween Costume This Year

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: DMmeYourCat

#19 Our Son Wanted To Go As Macaroni And Cheese For Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: TheRealBigLou

#20 My 5yo Daughter Wanted To Be A Princess Darth Vader For Halloween. So Proud

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: JonXP

#21 Son Wanted To Be Doc Oct This Year

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: LooberQ

#22 I Painted This Suit For My Friend’s Son. He Wanted To Be Elton John For Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Equine-Porcine

#23 My Daughter Designed And Made This. I Had No Idea About Her Imagination And Talent

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: GypsyNicks

#24 Made My Daughter A Princess Mononoke Costume For Halloween This Year

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Joliet4

#25 Triplets Wanted To Be Just Like Daddy For Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: stratpack81

#26 I Made My Son A Cyborg Costume

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: According-Net-7164

#27 My Son Wanted To Be A Bowl Of Spaghetti

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: katto, katto

#28 Princess Fiona And Shrek

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: be_yzee

#29 Halloween Costume And A Tiny Cruella Deville And Her Mini Dalmatians

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: circus_pugs

#30 Barad Dur . For The Lotr Fans

I asked my son what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said “the tower of Sauron!!” Sadly they don’t sell towers at Party City. So I found a way. 😅 It was a labour of love, we had so much fun and he got lots of attention trick-or-treating tonight! He even made a little kid cry (oops) 🫣 (apparently the eye looked creepy at night haha). There was a flickering light inside the eye to make it look like flames. Happy Halloween everyone!

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: KarenButNotAKaren11

#31 I Know I’m Super Late But Happy Halloween From My Daughter

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: reddit.com

#32 My Daughter As Pennywise

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: reddit.com

#33 He Stood Still For Three Hours To Get His Custom Made Iron Man Costume Made From Balloons

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: lexxy18

#34 Wife Made A Demogorgon Costume For Our Little Dude

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: According-Penalty389

#35 Finished My Son’s Wall-E Costume Today

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: MusiKxKaT

#36 See You In Your Nightmares

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: daisy.rae.xx, daisy.rae.xx

#37 I Can The Daaammmnn

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: layverttt

#38 I Finished My Daughter’s Halloween Costume With A Crochet Chicken Hat, Leg Warmers, And Chicken Feet

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: chorski

#39 My Little Corpse Bride And Invisible Man Are Off To The School Halloween Disco

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: mamareid

#40 Mommy Pizza And Her Baby Slices

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: rbitalia

#41 My Daughter Was Worried No One Would ‘Get’ Her Costume, It Was Big Hit With All The Gen X Parents

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: reddit.com

#42 That Year I Was A Picnic Table

Fairly certain my mom got the idea out of either Highlights or American girl magazine. This was probably ‘94, and definitely my best costume ever.

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: KatsFeetsies

#43 My 2yr Old Son As Pennywise. I Made The Entire Costume And Am Extremely Happy With How It Turned Out

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: hydeiamsticky

#44 My Friend Had No Idea What She Wanted To Be For Halloween Yesterday. Today, When We Expected Her Costume-Less, She Walked Into Class Like This

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: AkiriMatsumiku

#45 I Work At Haunted Houses. I Have A Ringleader Character. I Dressed My Son Up Like Me And Had Our Photos Taken At The Haunt

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: g0thmom

#46 My Son Wanted To Be Pikachu For Halloween. He Wanted The Costume To Be Fat With A Round Head, Like Pikachu Really Is. I Think I Met His Needs

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: alexandercecil

#47 Wife Finished My Kids Halloween Costume

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: Bella-D-Doggo

#48 Can You Guess What Character She’s Dressed As? I Had Fun Making This

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: giographix510

#49 I Made My Son A Back To The Future Delorean Costume For Halloween

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: motherofgrom

#50 My Kid’s Costume

&#8220;I Was A Picnic Table&#8221;: 50 Kids&#8217; Halloween Costume Ideas That Worked Like Magic

Image source: RaenahGoodfellow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
12 Zodiac-Themed Photos Created By Blending My Love For Mandalas And Newborn Photography
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Fubar’s Arnold Schwarzenegger
3 min read
May, 23, 2023
Sofia Vergara Griselda
Meet The Cast Of “Griselda”
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2022
I Just Wanna Be Somebody Else
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Up For Grabs And The Photos Are Fire (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Times Tinder Matches Sent Such Awkward And Hilarious Messages, People Had To Submit Them To This Instagram Account
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.