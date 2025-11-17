Hey Pandas, What Should I Know Before Getting Into Anime? (Closed)

I want to start watching anime but don’t really know how or where to start… Could you help me out?
#1
It’s addictive. My 16-yr-old son and I made a deal; I watch Attack on Titan with him and he’d watch The Witcher with me. Five episodes of AoT and I was completely hooked. We finished the entire series, minus what just came out, in like 6 days. Then he moved me into Overly Cautious Hero, The Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime and Chainsaw Man.
Yeah. I’m completely, 100% addicted to it. Working on Eminence in Shadow now.
#2
For starters, you might get sucked in. Some series are like 20 seasons, and you will get sucked in. Second, don’t be too upset when a series ends with no closure. Alot of anime gets canceled and it’s frustrating! Next, I’ll suggest some to watch.
Attack on Titan
Bungo Stray Dogs
Fullmetal Alchemist
Saga of Tanya the Evil
Bleach is cool, but long and who knows of there’s closure because it’s still going
