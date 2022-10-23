Meet the Cast of “Operation Mincemeat”

Operation Mincemeat is a war movie that dropped on Netflix in 2021. The film depicts the real-life Operation Mincemeat, which was a British deception operation planned to outwit German troops during the Second World War. The movie was directed by John Madden, who previously helmed The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. The screenplay was written by Michelle Ashford, who most famously developed the hit Showtime series Masters of Sex.
Operation Mincemeat received glowing reviews during its release. The Canberra Times wrote of the film: “Director John Madden enjoys playing with language, as he did so well in Shakespeare in Love, and the ripostes bounce off his leading characters. But wordiness aside, the film is also peppered with fun buffoonery…” Another positive review from Concrete Playground wrote: “No heist plot ever sounds as exciting as it is when boiled down to a big-picture overview, and that’s true of Operation Mincemeat. It’s thrilling on-screen, though, including when it dives into the tiniest of gripping specifics.”
Needless to say, it appears Operation Mincemeat is worth the watch. And if the storyline and the reviews don’t compel you, perhaps the star-studded cast will. If you want to learn more about the actors that appear in this film, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the hit Netflix British war movie Operation Mincemeat.
Colin Firth
Colin Firth plays Ewen Montagu, a real-life naval intelligence officer, in Operation Mincemeat. A decorated performer, Firth has received an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Firth’s early work includes leading roles in A Month in the Country, Tumbledown, and Valmont. Later on, he’d appear in Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! Most recently, Firth portrayed convicted novelist Michael Peterson in the HBO miniseries The Staircase.
Matthew Macfadyen
Matthew Macfadyen plays Charles Cholmondeley, a British intelligence officer, in Operation Mincemeat. Macfadyen is best known to fans for his portrayal of fan-favorite character Tom Wambsgans in the highly popular drama series Succession. For the role, Macfadyen received two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, one in 2020 and another in 2022. Outside of his work in Succession, Macfadyen also appeared in Quiz, portraying the fraudster Charles Ingram. He is set to play a lead role in the upcoming TV drama, Stonehouse.
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald plays Jean Leslie in Operation Mincemeat. The Scottish actress’ most notable roles include Trainspotting, Gosford Park, Intermission, Nanny McPhee, No Country for Old Men, Harry Potter, and Brave. On TV, she plays a lead character in the British police procedural drama Line of Duty. She also appeared in 45 episodes of Boardwalk Empire as Margaret Thompson.
Penelope Wilton
Veteran actress Penelope Wilton portrays Hester Leggett in Operation Mincemeat. Wilton has appeared in Ever Decreasing Circles, The Borrowers, Doctor Who, and After Life. But perhaps Wilton’s most recognizable role is as Isobel Crawley in the hit ITV drama Downton Abbey. Wilton played Isobel throughout the series, as well as in two movie sequels, Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era.
Johnny Flynn
Johnny Flynn plays Ian Fleming, the creator of the James Bond spy novels, in Operation Mincemeat. Prior to the movie, Flynn’s most prominent role was as David Bowie in the movie Stardust. He also appeared as the villainous Francis in the gangster film The Outfit. Flynn is also a singer. He has a band called Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, which has released five studio albums. On TV, he portrayed a young Albert Einstein in the National Geographic anthology Genius, as well as Dylan Witter in the Channel 4 show Lovesick.
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs portrays John Godfrey in Operation Mincemeat. Best known for his villainous roles in movies and TV shows, Isaacs infamously portrayed Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise. He also appeared in A Cure for Wellness, London Fields, Occupation: Rainfall, and Mass. He doesn’t always play the bad guy, however. In Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Isaacs portrayed Mrs. Harris’ love interest, Archie. The actor’s work on TV is prominently featured in Good Sam, where, aside from playing Rob Griffith, Isaacs also worked as director and producer.
Mark Gatiss
Mark Gatiss portrays Ivor Montagu in Operation Mincemeat. A prominent actor and writer, he’s worked in shows like Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Dracula.
Other cast members
Other actors appearing in the movie include Hattie Morahan, Mark Bonnar, Paul Ritter, Alex Jennings, Simon Russell Beale, James Fleet, Nicholas Rowe, Will Keen, Charlotte Hamblin, Lorne MacFadyen, Rufus Wright, Jonjo O’Neill, Ruby Bentall, and Ellie Haddington.