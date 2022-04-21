Meet The Cast Of “La Fortuna”

AMC+ and Movistar+ launched the miniseries La Fortuna to widespread acclaim in September last year. The show, a Spanish-American adventure drama television miniseries, is written by the Goya Award-winning Alejandro Amenabar based on the graphic novel El tesoro del Cisne Negro by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. The show tells the story of Alex Ventura, a young diplomat who finds himself involved in an expedition to recover an underwater shipwreck. Wall Street Journal wrote that the series’ storyline was intelligent, writing: “It’s a very topical, hot-button issue that the series addresses, intelligently and not without acknowledging that its central controversy has two sides — even if director and co-writer Alejandro Amenábar makes clear which side he’s on.” The cast of La Fortuna features a mix of excellent performers from Hollywood and abroad. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the highly acclaimed TV drama miniseries La Fortuna.
Alvaro Mel
Actor Alvaro Mel stars in the hit miniseries La Fortuna as Alex Ventura. The actor previously appeared in shows like A Different View and Paraiso. An Instagram superstar, Mel has around 1.2 million followers as of writing, where he frequently posts about his work as well as the brands he endorses.
Ana Polvorosa
Acclaimed Spanish actress Ana Polvorosa plays Lucia Vallarta, a civil servant, in La Fortuna. Polvorosa has mostly appeared in Spanish-produced projects, most recently Las chicas de cable, where she played a starring role. Polvorosa had worked on shows like Nada es para siempre, Raquel busca su siti, Ana y lis 7, Aida, Fenomenos, and Amar es para siempre. On the big screen, she’s starred in Mentiras y gordas and Pieles. Polvorosa is also no stranger to theater, appearing in the 2007 production Olvida los tambores, which was directed by Ana Diosdado.
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci stars in La Fortuna as Frank Wild, a treasure hunter. The Hollywood star has appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters of the last two decades, including The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, Julie & Julia, The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, and The King’s Man. He is set to appear in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, playing the role of record producer Clive Davis. Tucci has also worked extensively on the small screen, having appeared in shows like ER, Fortitude, Feud: Bette and Joan, and Limetown. Alongside La Fortuna, Tucci is set to star in another TV show this year titled Citadel. A highly acclaimed actor, Tucci has received nominations from the Academy Award, the Emmy awards, and the British Academy Film Award. He’s also received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children, alongside Meryl Streep. In an interview with Empire, Tucci talked about what he thought about La Fortuna‘s constant pivoting between two languages, saying: “I love that. I think that’s really important. I think it’s great. I don’t think I’ve ever done anything that was in two languages like this. I thought it was also really, really well done. A lot of times people do it, and it doesn’t work because they’re speaking English when they really should be speaking their native language. But this, I think, handles it brilliantly.”
T’Nia Miller
British actress T’Nia Miller plays lawyer Susan McLean, a collaborator of Frank Wild. Miller has appeared in shows like Marcella, Guilt, Hollyoaks, Doctors, Silent Witness, Free Rein, and Sed Education. In the miniseries The Haunting of Bly Manor, Miller portrayed Hanna Grose, a primary character in the show. Miller has been busy lately; aside from her role in La Fortuna, she also appears in a recurring role in Foundation, playing Zephyr Halima Ifa. The actress has two upcoming TV shows, The Peripheral and The Fall of the House of Usher. In an interview with Digital Spy, Miller talked about working with Tucci, with whom she shares a lot of screentime: “He’s very generous. He’s a very, very sweet man. I remember our first rehearsal: in a true Spanish way, we went to the studio, and we rehearsed a bit, and it was lunch. And I said, “OK, how long have we got? I want to make some calls. Say, half an hour 45 minutes?”
Clarke Peters
Clarke Peters portrays Jonas Pierce, a lawyer helping the Spanish Ministry of Culture. Most people would know Peters from his role as Lester Freamin in the hit television series The Wire. He also played Albert Lambreaux in the 2010 series Treme. The prolific actor has appeared in shows like Love Is, His dark materials, Foundation, The Irregulars, and Chance. On the big screen, Peters has had roles in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, An Acceptable Loss, Harriet, The Mandela Effect, Come Away, and Da 5 Bloods, his most recent movie. This year, he is set to appear as John Houston in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. In an interview with Daily Actor, Peters talked about how he picks the roles that are sent to him, saying: “You just hit it on the head. ‘Oh, well, I, haven’t done a science fiction in a while.’ Pretty much like that. I don’t get offered a lot of roles, but I do try to pick interesting roles for myself and roles and part of stories that I think are interesting for a viewer to see as well. I think first and foremost, if it’s got a challenge or if there’s something that I would like to be a part of that is living my truth, then I will go with that.”
Karra Elejalde
Appearing in La Fortuna as Enrique Moliner, the Spanish Minister of Culture, Karra Elejalde has mostly been involved in Spanish cinema. He worked in La pequena Suiza and While at War, a historical drama film.
Manolo Solo
Manolo Solo plays Horacio Valverde in La Fortuna. He previously worked in Pan’s Labyrinth, Amador, and Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City.
Pedro Casablanc
Pedro Casablanc portrays Ambassador Arribas, the Spanish Ambassador to the United States. Like most of the cast members of La Fortuna, he’s made his career working in Spanish films like Libertad and El ministerio del tiempo.
Bianca Portillo
Bianca Portillo portrays Zeta. The veteran Spanish actress worked in La vida es sueno.
Alfonso Lara
Actor Alfonso Lara plays Mazas in La Fortuna. He has appeared in projects like Heart of the Warrior and Isabel. Lara is also a writer.
Indy Lewis
Actress Indy Lewis, who plays Amy Wild in La Fortuna, has appeared in Industry and Say No.