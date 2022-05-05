Meet The Cast Of “Clark”

Clark is an upcoming six-part Netflix series that will be premiering on May 5, 2022. The show focuses on the story of Clark Olofsson, a Swedish criminal who received sentences for attempted murder, assault, robbery, and dealing narcotics. He is most popularly known for his involvement with the Norrmalmstorg robbery, which would eventually result in the coining of the phrase “Stockholm syndrome.” Clark is a Swedish language adaptation of Olofsson’s biography and will be directed by Jonas Akerlund, who previously worked on Lord of Chaos. Bill Skarsgard, who stars and produces the series, said about the show, according to Deadline: “Clark Olofsson is, for good and bad, one of Sweden’s most colorful and fascinating individuals. I accept this challenge with delight mingled with terror and think that with Jonas and Netflix in the back, we can tell a groundbreaking story with a pace and madness we may not have seen on TV before.” Clark is set to feature an intriguing list of cast members, headlined by one Swedish actor who has found widespread fame in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in Clark, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Swedish language Netflix series Clark.
Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard stars in Clark as the titular character, Clark Olofsson. Skarsgard is also involved in the behind-the-scenes aspects of the film. The Swedish actor is best known for portraying the villainous Pennywise the Clown in the supernatural horror movies It and It Chapter Two. Skarsgard’s film debut was in the 2000 movie White Water Fury. Since then, he’s appeared in blockbusters like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Eternals, and Assassination Nation. He also lent his voice to the character Kro in the Marvel movie Eternals. On TV, he’s appeared in shows like Hemlock Grove, Castle Rock, and Soulmates. Skarsgard is set to appear in John Wick: Chapter 4, Boy Kills World, and The Crow. A native of Sweden, Skarsgard is able to bring this Swedish language show to international audiences by having it stream on Netflix. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Skarsgard talked about his thoughts on being Swedish. “I miss being in my home country; here, I’m always a foreigner. America is, of course, built of people who are not from here. But going home, even just landing at Arlanda, the Stockholm airport, I think, “This is where I’m from. These people are my people.” When asked about whether he feels proud of Sweden because of the distance, he replied: “It’s not about being proud of Sweden; it’s just a sense of belonging. Even if you’ve lived in a place for a long time, those first formative years are going to be a part of you forever, and it’s something you can’t replace.”
Alicia Agneson
Alicia Agneson will also be portraying a yet-to-be-determined character in Clark. The Swedish actress began acting as a child and currently stars in the History Channel TV drama Vikings. Outside of acting, Agneson is interested in fashion. She did an interview with Seezona where she was asked whether she owned pieces of wardrobe that made her feel powerful. Here’s her reply: “Oh absolutely! My wardrobe is full of items like that. Of course some pieces are more wild cards than others, I wouldn’t wear them if I didn’t know it was the right occasion – let’s just put it that way, haha. But then I have those timeless, classic and fierce pieces that always are my go-to-styles. I suppose the power in clothes is about how they make you feel! I have some gems that make me feel like I could conquer the world, some that makes me feel warm and safe, and some elegant and discreet.”
Vilhelm Blomgren
Vilhelm Blomgren portrays Tommy Lindstrom in Clark. Blomgren has appeared on projects like Midsommar, Gosta, and The Last Letter From Your Lover. Before Clark, Midsommar is Blomgren’s biggest project, which he talked about with Nordic Watchlist. In the same interview, he also talked about his media interests, admitting that he has been a longtime fan of The Office: “I’m always watching The Office US. I’m a real nerd. The best gift I got for Christmas last year was a t-shirt that said ”Scott – Schrute 2020”. My Instagram feed is like 50% the Office memes. Also the final season of Homeland is very good. I watched a series on Netflix called Stranger. I liked it. The other day I saw The escape from New York for the first time. It was really bad. The only thing I liked was the sound when they were hitting each other. That was fun! I’m currently listening a lot to Maggie Rogers! I really like her voice. I have also been listening through Jason Robert Browns material. I love his musical arrangements.”
Sandra Ilar
Sandra Ilar will play Ingbritt Olofsson in the upcoming Netflix series Clark. She previously worked on the show Parterapi.
Hanna Bjorn
Hanna Bjorn will be portraying Maria in Clark. The actress has appeared on projects like My So-Called Father, Hjarterummet, and Flykten till framtiden.
Peter Viitanen
Peter Viitanen plays Sten Olofsson in Clark. He is best known for Akta manniskor and Orka! Orka!
Agnes Lindstrom Bolmgren
Actress Agnes Lindstrom Bolmgren plays Ingela in the upcoming Netflix series Clark. She is best known for The Cake General, The Restaurant, and Backstrom. Her website indicates the following about the actress: “Agnes Lindström Bolmgren (born 1989) grew up in Stockholm, Sweden. After graduating from Södra Latins theatre program she moved to Berlin, where she has appeared in various film and TV productions. After six years in Germany she moved back to Stockholm to study at the Academy of Dramatic Arts. For her final project she wrote and performed the tragicomic one-woman show ”Halv åtta i mig” (2017).”
Other cast members
Other cast members of the series include Kolbjorn Skarsgard, who plays young Clark, and Lukas Wetterberg, who plays teen Clark. Isabelle Grill, Adam Lundgren, Malin Levanon, Daniel Hallberg, Bjorn Gustafsson, Christoffer Nordenrot, Claes Maimberg, Sofie Hoflack, Emil Algpeus, Dovile Kundrotaite, and many others are expected to make appearance in the series.