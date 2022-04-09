Meet The Cast Of “Children Ruin Everything”

Children Ruin Everything is a Canadian comedy TV show that CTV dropped earlier this year. The show is created by Kurt Smeaton, who previously worked on Kim’s Convenience, Schitt’s Creek, and Cavendish. The show focuses on the struggles of two young parents as they attempt to draw a boundary between their lives as young people and their lives as parents. The show is executive-produced by Smeaton, alongside Mark Montefiore and Chuck Tatham, a screenwriter and producer who had previously worked on Arrested Development, How I Met Your Mother, and Modern Family. If you want to learn more about the stars of Children Ruin Everything, we got you covered. Here are the cast members of the CTV comedy series Children Ruin Everything.
Meaghan Rath
Meaghan Rath stars in Children Ruin Everything as Astrid, a mom of two. In an announcement via Deadline, Rath’s role in the show is featured: “Rath stars as Astrid, a smart, funny, and caring mother who is feeling the pull between returning to work and stay-at-home motherhood. Although she’s more than ready to leave the stained sweatpants and kid scheduling behind to focus more on her career, she also wonders what life would be like with a third child. Casting is still underway to find her partner James.” The Canadian actress was born in Montreal and appeared in film projects like Lost and Delirious, Prom Wars: Love is a Battlefield, You are so Undead, and Three Night Stand. On TV, she’s worked in Supergirl, Magnum P.I, Schitt’s Creek, Hawaii Five-0, Rogue, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, and Motive. She also starred in Being Human and The Assistants.
Aaron Abrams
Actor Aaron Abrams stars as James in Children Ruin Everything, portraying Astrid’s wife and father of their two children. A prominent TV and movie actor in Canada, Abrams worked as a prominent character on projects like The State Within, Slings and Arrows, and Runaway. He’s also worked on movies like The Lovebirds, Code 8, The Go-Getters, The Open House, and From Jennifer. On TV, he’s appeared in 26 episodes of the hit series Hannibal. He also lent his voice to the adult animated series Producing Parker, voicing the character of Simon Nolan for 26 episodes. Abrams has worked on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Masters of Sex, Murder in the First, Faking It, Blindspot, and CSI: Cyber. In an interview with MyFanbase.de, Abrams talked about his start as an actor, revealing that he started in the industry as a child. “Yes, I started acting as a kid. I went to an arts high school as an acting major. Eventually I went to an acting conservatory in Chicago. That’s where they beat the Canadian out of me. I started swearing and being generally less polite. Which helps me now because of the kinds of characters I sometimes play.”
Ennis Esmer
Ennis Esmer plays James’ best friend and coworker Ennis. The Turkish-Canadian actor and comedian is most notably known for his role as Osman Bey in The Listener. He also worked in Private Eyes, portraying Kurtis Mazhari, and Red Oaks, playing the character of Nash. Like Abrams, Esmer also appeared in Blindspot, playing a character that was specifically written for him, named Rich Dotcom. His most recent work on the big screen includes The Go-Getters, Clara, Dirty Singles, and The Rocker. Aside from acting, Esmer has worked as a host, most prominently for the show Roast Battle Canada. On the popular Canadian series Schitt’s Creek, Esmer appeared for three episodes as Emir Kaplan. In an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, Esmer spoke of his beginnings as an actor, saying: “I found out that I was really good at coming up with excuses about why I didn’t turn papers in during junior high and high school. I really had to perform to get the teachers to buy it. So it probably started there. Theatre and Drama were actually the only classes I got good marks in. Actually, Aaron Abrams and I went to the same junior high and HS. We took experimental theater and improv. I consider myself very lucky to have gone to a school with a fine arts focus. Earl Haig represent.”
Nazneen Contractor
Nazneen Contractor plays Dawn, the sister of Astrid. Contractor is best known for her portrayal of Kayla Hassan on the hit action series 24 in 2010. She also played Layla Hourani on the CBC show The Border. She’s had roles in some of the most popular films of the past decade, including Roman J. Israel, Esq. the critically acclaimed movie starring Denzel Washington. She also appeared in Trigger Point, Spiral, and Star Trek Into Darkness. Prior to appearing in Children Ruin Everything, Nazneen Contractor played roles in Letterkenny, The Expanse, and Ransom, in which she played a lead character. Contractor also lends her voice to animated projects like Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures and The Loud House.
Dmitry Chepovetsky
Dmitry Chepovetsky plays Bo, Dawn’s husband, in Children Ruin Everything. The actor is most notably known for his role as Bob Melnikov in the sci-fi TV series ReGenesis. Aside from Children Ruin Everything, Chepovetsky has appeared in shows like Frankie Drake Mysteries, Supernatural, Alphas, CHAOS, and The Kennedys.
Veena Sood
Veena Sood plays Nisha, the mother of Astrid and Dawn, in Children Ruin Everything. The actress, who was born in Kenya, has been working in front of the camera since the early ’80s. She’s appeared in movies like Welcome to Marwen, Downsizing, Numb, and 50/50. She is set to appear in two upcoming films: Wedding Season and Statutory Violence 2.
Lisa Codrington
Lisa Codrington plays James and Ennis’ boss in Children Ruin Everything. A veteran actress, the Canadian performer appeared in Letterkenny, just like her costar Nazneen Contractor. She’s also appeared in shows like Bad Blood, Copper, Heroes Reborn, Man Seeking Woman, The Handmaid’s Tale, Saving Hope, Alias Grace, Cardinal, What Would Sal Do?, Schitt’s Creek, Anne with an E, and Little Dog. On stage, she’s appeared in Da Kink in My Hair and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Child performers
Child performers making appearances in Children Ruin Everything include Logan Nicholson and Mikayla SwamiNathan. Logan plays Felix, the seven-year-old son of Astrid and James, while Mikayla plays Viv, the couple’s younger, four-year-old daughter. Also appearing in the show is Darius Rota, who plays Dawn and Bo’s child Corey.