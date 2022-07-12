Meet The Cast Of Apple TVs “The Changeling”

When it comes to horror fantasy offerings, Apple TV+ has quite a bit to catch up on. With other streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max dominating this specific genre, Apple TV+ must bring their A-game to even have a chance to compete with these giants. And that’s exactly what they’re doing with their announcement of a new horror-fantasy TV series. Titled The Changeling, it’s based on the book of the same name by Kelly Marcel, and it will be directed by Melina Matsoukas. The director is best known for her work on music videos, having been responsible for the videos for “We Found Love” and “Formation.” She made her film directorial debut with Queen & Slim, which starred Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya. Here is an official description of the plot of The Changeling, as per Apple TV+’s press release: “The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” Apple TV+ has assembled a group of talented actors to breathe life into this very promising show. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series The Changeling.
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield will be starring in the upcoming series The Changeling as Apollo. Stanfield is an American actor known for his roles in Selma, Straight Outta Compton, Crown Heights, and Sorry To Bother You. He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Stanfield is set to appear in a horror-comedy film titled Haunted Mansion. Stanfield began his career as a teen actor. He made his film debut in the 2013 drama Short Term 12. His breakout role came in the 2014 film Selma, in which he played civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson. He has since appeared in a number of films, including Straight Outta Compton, Crown Heights, and Sorry To Bother You. In 2020, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. A talented actor with a wide range of roles under his belt, Lakeith Stanfield is a name to watch out for in the years to come. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Stanfield responded to whether he considers himself a method actor: “I think I’m kind of a method actor in life. I’m constantly rolling through life, picking up on different things, taking the good, leaving the bad. Whatever’s useful to me I keep, and what isn’t I discard. It’s the same thing with the characters that I approach. Whatever it takes for me to encompass and envelop myself in what I need to be and do, that’s what I do. If you would’ve seen me while we were filming, I probably had an FBI hat on, walking around with badges on in public. The way you relate to the material is so closely tied up into your life. But there are some characters where you don’t need to do that at all. If I’m doing a Western and I have a six-shooter, I’m not about to be walking in public with it, because, shit, I might get shot by the police.” This should provide some insight on how Stanfield will approach his role in the upcoming series The Changeling.
Adina Porter
Adina Porter will be playing the role of Lillian in the upcoming TV series The Changeling. Porter is an American actress, best known for her roles on the HBO series True Blood, The Newsroom, and The 100. Porter started as an actress in Off-Broadway, winning the Obie Award in 1996 for Venus. She made her Broadway debut in the 2001 revival of The Women. In film, Porter has appeared in The Fluffer, Pipe Dream, The Salon, The Last Word, and Miss Virginia. On television, she has guest-starred on Law & Order, Underground, and American Horror Story: Roanoke. She has subsequently appeared in other installments of American Horror Story in lead roles.
Clark Backo
Clark Backo will be portraying the character of Emmy in the upcoming series The Changeling. Backo has frequently appeared in TV, often in guest or recurring capacities. She is a Canadian actor who has appeared in the television series Remedy, Shoot the Messenger, 21 Thunder, Designated Survivor, Wynonna Earp, Supernatural and The Handmaid’s Tale, and in the film Happy Place. Backo starred in the Amazon film I Want You Back, where she got to work with the likes of Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodrigues, Scott Eastwood, and Manny Jacinto. In an interview with Screen Rant, Backo talked about the joys of doing such an interesting movie, saying: “No, I’m really excited for people to watch. I think it’s gonna be great. There’s just so many moments in it, whether I was a part of them or not, that since watching it myself, I’m just like, “Oh, that is so gut wrenching, but also so hilarious at the same time,” and I think it’s two things at the same time. It’s really painful to watch, but also hilarious. That makes it so fun to watch.”
Samuel T. Herring
Last on the list is Samuel T. Herring, who has been cast in a yet-to-be-named role in the upcoming TV series The Changeling. Herring is an American actor and rapper best known for his work with the indie rock band Future Islands. Herring began his career in music, performing as a rapper under the name Hemlock Ernst. He later transitioned to singing, and in 2005 he and some friends formed Future Islands. The band has released six albums, including their 2014 album Singles, which garnered critical acclaim. In addition to his work with Future Islands, Herring has also appeared in a number of films and television shows. In an interview with Red Bull, Herring talked about why his music resonates a lot with his fans, saying: “People are more open these days but they’re not actually connecting with real emotions, they’re just saying, like: OMG, I f**king hate my life! And they’re broadcasting how they feel to as many people as they can but they’re not actually connecting. Some things have been lost and there are certain niceties and humanities that aren’t there now. A lot of our performances are about showing the weakness in a point of strength. Because the stage is power and the microphone is power. And allowing myself to be vulnerable on stage is putting a lot of trust in an audience. Music creates a release for people so they can deal with things they don’t want to say. It’s like giving them an avatar.”