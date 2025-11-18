Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Or Someone You Know Has Written? (Closed)

I’m in the middle of writing a story. I started it about seven months ago. It wasn’t supposed to get so long, but I got carried away and it now has over 2000 pages and spans over 20 years. It takes place in the future and is absolutely absurd. There is no plot, it’s really just a compilation of short stories with recurring characters.

#1

A story involving my friends and I having to work as night guards at Fazbear’s Pizzeria (yes, this was written around the time the FNAF movie came out) and trying to do our jobs while another friend makes pizza and goes around the pizzeria looking for the pizza sauce and unknowingly knocking out the animatronics.

#2

some YGO fanfiction that got really weird, really quick. It was a funky deathshipping, I think heartshipping…(is that yugi and ryo?? cant remember) and bronzeshipping angst thing. I burnt it, but its still on Ao3 somewhere

