Barcelona From Bird’s-Eye View

by

Imagine a seagull’s view while flying over Barcelona on a sunny winter day. Imagine no longer, here’s a glimpse of this amazing experience I captured on this series of photos during a helicopter flight.

More info: schiettifotografia.com

Arc de Triomf

Diagonal Avenue

Barcelona’s Cathedral

Olympic instalations

Palau Nacional

Sagrada Familia

Harbour suspended bridge

Port

Bogatell beach

Block under construction

Eixample

Plaza del Reloj

Casa Milá

Streets of Barcelona

Monumental

W-Hotel, ships and planes on the distance

Torre Agbar

Patrick Penrose
