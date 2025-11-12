Barcelona From Bird’s-Eye View

Imagine a seagull’s view while flying over Barcelona on a sunny winter day. Imagine no longer, here’s a glimpse of this amazing experience I captured on this series of photos during a helicopter flight.
More info: schiettifotografia.com
Arc de Triomf
Diagonal Avenue
Barcelona’s Cathedral
Olympic instalations
Palau Nacional
Sagrada Familia
Harbour suspended bridge
Port
Bogatell beach
Block under construction
Eixample
Plaza del Reloj
Casa Milá
Streets of Barcelona
Monumental
W-Hotel, ships and planes on the distance
Torre Agbar
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us