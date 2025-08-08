Lady Loses It When Stranger “Finds” Her Husky And Refuses To Return It, Gets Epic Revenge

I believe that dogs can be our soulmates, but I feel that way with every furry friend I own. To be honest, I want to be born as a rich lady’s dog in my next life. It would be really cool to just curl up all the time and get pampered, right?
Speaking of dogs, the original poster (OP) was beyond livid when her dog was stolen, and the cops proved least helpful. She took matters into her own hands to make the thief pay and got the most epic revenge. Read on to find out what she did!
Our pets always end up becoming our family, and no one likes it when someone messes with their family
Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster was on vacation when her roommates called her to say that her husky wolf mix was missing, so she started a search party
Image credits: punk-rock-vixen
Image credits: PrestiJess / Reddit
Suddenly, a woman reached out saying that she had seen the husky’s picture with an escort, so the poster reached out to her, but she refused to return the dog
Image credits: punk-rock-vixen
Image credits: Abai K / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
This lady accused the poster of “harassment,” so she started digging up dirt on her, only to realize that she really was an escort and there were two warrants for her arrest
Image credits: punk-rock-vixen
Image credits: punkrockvixen / Imgur
She also found out that there was another woman with the thief, and when an altercation happened between the two, the other lady reached out to the poster
Image credits: punk-rock-vixen
She found out that the dog was with the thief’s dad, got the husky back, and also decided to press charges, which completely pissed off the thief
Today, we dive into quite an old, nonetheless satisfying story as Reddit user punk-rock-vixen tells us how she took revenge on the woman who stole her dog. OP was actually on a trip to Vegas when her roommates called her saying that her husky wolf mix was “missing.” Well, she immediately started the search, posting flyers, and you know the drill.
She also posted about it on Facebook, and it went viral as many people wanted to help her find her furry family member. One fine day, the wheel of fortune turned as a woman contacted her, saying that she had found her dog in a post by an escort. However, when this woman contacted the lady, she blocked her, and our poster realized that her doggo had been stolen!
Surprisingly, about two million dogs are stolen from their owners in the United States every year! In fact, research has also revealed that “The bond owners share with their pup can be similar to the love between a parent and their child. That’s why, if someone’s furry best friend is stolen, the emotional impact on the owner can be utterly devastating.”
It’s no wonder that the poster decided to do everything within her power to find the thief and make her pay, since the cops proved quite unhelpful. While she was trying to dig up dirt on the woman, she found out that she was indeed an escort, which is illegal in their state. Besides, there were two warrants for her arrest, involving petty theft, hit-and-run, and even possession of contraband!
Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster also got her hands on her phone number, but when she contacted her, the shameless thief accused her of harassment. This lady is just unbelievable, right? The poster had almost given up hope of ever finding her dog, but destiny had other plans. Turns out that there was another woman with the thief when she took her husky!
The two women got into a fight, so the other one contacted our poster and told her that the dog was at the thief’s dad’s house. Fortunately, OP was able to track down the address and went to the man’s house, only to have her husky run up the fence to greet her. I can totally imagine how thrilled they both must be at this heartwarming reunion!
OP immediately called the cops and pressed charges for animal endangerment and grand theft. Legally in the US, pet theft is a violation of the state’s general theft and larceny laws, so the thief got added a third warrant to her record, much to the delight of the poster. While all this was happening, she was unaware that OP had gotten the dog.
However, when the poster’s friend told her about it, she completely lost it, but she was slammed with a lot of legal trouble, and what she did was very wrong. Many folks were worried about how this must have impacted the dog as well, but I really hope the husky got better once it was reunited with its real mom.
Many people applauded how the poster literally went through hell to get her dog back. It was really brave, don’t you think? Also, have you ever experienced such dognapping stories that ended with the owner finding them? Feel free to share them in the comments!
Folks were glad that the poster got her dog back, but many warned her to be careful, as the thief might return and do something stupid
Image credits: punkrockvixen / Imgur
