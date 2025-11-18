“Looks Rough”: New Photos Of Justin Bieber In First Outing Amid Diddy Scandal Raises Eyebrows

Justin Bieber was seen in public for the first time since Sean “P.Diddy/Diddy/Puff Daddy” Combs was recently indicted on sex trafficking charges. New photographs of the singer breaking cover sparked significant concern, as many “Beliebers” claimed he looked “unhealthy” and “so thin.”
Since the bombshell indictment, Justin‘s once-close relationship with disgraced Diddy has come under intense scrutiny. Nevertheless, the new father-of-one has not yet publicly commented on the scandal.
Moreover, Justin looked cheery as he stepped out for dinner on Monday (September 23) with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in Los Angeles, USA, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (September 26).
The musician reportedly wore a grey hoodie, baggy jeans, and a fedora for dinner, completing his ensemble with shades, while Hailey wore a leather coat and black trousers.
However, a slew of fans flocked to social media to express their worries, as a person commented: “He looks like he’s going through it.
“I don’t see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through.”
Someone else penned: “He doesn’t look healthy and that hurts my heart.”
“Idk he looks like he’s not well,” a netizen added.
An observer noted: “Justin looks rough. Maybe being a new parent is hard or that Diddy stuff is really getting to him.” Justin and Hailey welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024.
A separate individual chimed in: “Justin [doesn’t] look healthy,” and “he is so thin.”
While some pointed to stress-induced weight loss, others highlighted Justin’s Lyme Disease, a condition he was diagnosed with in 2020.
Lyme disease, which is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected tick, can cause weight loss in addition to other symptoms, as per the Global Lyme Alliance.
Justin appeared after Sean “P.Diddy/Diddy/Puff Daddy” Combs was indicted on sex trafficking charges
In the wake of Diddy’s arrest, several videos featuring him and Justin have resurfaced, with many fans sharing unease about what the then-rising teen star might have been exposed to while being the protégé of the hip-hop music mogul.
One of the videos, titled “Justin Bieber’s 48 hrs with Diddy,” which was published on November 10, 2009, on Justin’s YouTube channel, showcased the rapper who had just turned 40.
The two-minute clip showed Diddy presenting Justin, who was 15 years old at the time, with a luxury car as a gift. The teen singer was a week away from releasing his debut EP, My World.
“As soon as you turn 16, I’mma let you rock this every time you want,” Diddy could be heard saying, presenting Justin with the extravagant present.
“When you’re 16, you’re good to go,” he told the young singer, licking his lips. “When you’re 18, you get the house. You get the mansion,” The New Zealand Herald reported on Wednesday (September 25).
The producer then addressed the camera, telling viewers the young singer was about to embark on “48 hours with Diddy.”
In another resurfaced video, Diddy and Justin appeared to be at a party together. In the 26-second clip, a woman can be heard exclaiming: “Happy birthday, Justin!” The Mirror US reported on Saturday (September 21).
Diddy was then filmed handing Justin a bottle of alcohol, which the Baby hitmaker proceeded to kneel down to drink from.
New photographs of the singer breaking cover sparked significant concern
The footage then reportedly switched to other scenes from the party, showing Justin and Diddy dancing amid flashing cameras.
The exact date of the video is uncertain, but judging by Justin’s blonde hair, it may have been filmed between 2015 and 2016, according to The Mirror. This would indicate that Justin was between 21 and 22 years old.
Additionally, a clip from a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians also came under fire this week, as Khloe Kardashian was filmed nonchalantly recalling a wild night at one of Diddy’s parties.
“They were butt-naked,” Khloe said in the episode, revealing she had partied with the at-the-time 20-year-old artist at one of Diddy’s infamous adult gatherings.
Amid the Diddy sex crime allegations unfolding, Stephen Baldwin, who is Justin’s father-in-law, took to his TikTok page on Monday to share a cryptic message, declaring: “This is the calm before the storm.”
“And in that calm comes a preparation… for the next storm,” Hailey’s dad said to end his clip. In the video, the actor wore a 1974 People Magazine hat, sparking an avalanche of speculations.
A TikTok user commented: “I think he’s saying something’s getting ready to come out in People Magazine because of the hat?”
Diddy has been put behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, as he awaits his next trial, scheduled for October 9, 2024.
Justin’s once-close relationship with disgraced Diddy has come under intense scrutiny
The award-winning artist was taken into custody on September 16 and has since entered a not-guilty plea for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Authorities recently said that the rapper was placed on “suicide watch” and that they were taking preventative measures to ensure that he would be able to face justice.
Prosecutors reportedly alleged that Diddy created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that also engaged in crimes such as arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even forced labor.
A legal document read: “Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known.
“On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging.”
Diddy’s recent indictment detailed his involvement in the orchestration of what he called “Freak Offs,” where he lured women and male sex workers into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual escapades.
Federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami back in March. During the raid, authorities discovered lubricant, baby oil, and firearms at one of his homes.
The raids were conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and included heavily armed agents and armored vehicles, as per NewsNation.
It is now said that Diddy is “eager” to take to the stand and to testify in court, including discussing a video that showed him violently assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, and explain why agents found 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his home, The Daily Record reported on Thursday.
Observers continued to relayed their discomfort about Justin
