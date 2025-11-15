Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish You Had Never Seen? (Closed)

Put anything that answers the question.
#1
My boyfriend and I were out for a walk near the woods and went along a narrow road with a wire fence on one side. Suddenly we heard loud barking and when we turned around there was a dog chasing a little deer in our direction. We wanted to chase the dog away but weren’t fast enough. Right next to us the deer tried to jump the fence to get away from the dog but it didn’t succeed. It jumped head-on into the fence, got terribly hurt and then lay on the ground struggling and screaming. While my boyfriend handled the dog I ran towards the next house to get help. The man I met there said he knew someone who could take care of the deer, immediately grabbed his phone to call him and then ran to the spot I described to him to support my boyfriend.
I wanted to return there, too, but I just couldn’t move anymore when I heard the deer screaming again.
My boyfriend then signaled to me to just wait where I was because meanwhile the man was there and also the dog’s owner had arrived (who didn’t feel the least guilty for what had happened although his dog should have been on a leash).
The man from the neighbourhood told my boyfriend that there wasn’t anything more we could do, that he would now manage everything and that we should leave.
This whole situation was really horrible and it took me weeks to get the deer’s struggling and screaming out of my head.
#2
Something that I wish I had never seen is a video of a teen girl who died while taking a bath. She took her phone there and when her mom went to tell her it was time for dinner, she was there just motionless. Super scary and haunted me for a few days. Still haunts me to this day.
#3
The four dead crows between me and my neighbors fences.
#4
I can’t remember the year, maybe 2004 or 2005, can’t recall the name of the tv show either, but they showed a kidnapped man being beheaded and how the guy doing the decapitation lifting up the head. I still remember the screams.
#5
Hmm. Well I watched this video about creepy 911 calls. I didn’t sleep for like a week.
#6
a picture of two pandas fcking
#7
I once walked in on my parents.. poor 8 year old me was traumatised.
#8
I saw a video on a classmates phone. It was a guy and girl and that’s all I’m gonna say.
Follow Us