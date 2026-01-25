Ariana DeBose: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Who Is Ariana DeBose?

Ariana DeBose, American actress and singer, brings vibrant energy to her versatile roles across stage and screen. She is known for her compelling performances that blend strong vocals with dynamic dance.

Her breakout moment arrived with her Oscar-winning portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film West Side Story. This acclaimed performance garnered widespread critical attention and significant awards.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ariana DeBose was immersed in the arts from a young age by her mother, Gina DeBose, a middle school teacher who nurtured her early passion for dance.

DeBose attended Wake Forest-Rolesville High School, honing her talents in local stage productions. She briefly studied musical theater at Western Carolina University before moving to New York City to pursue her career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Ariana DeBose’s public life, with her most widely known relationship being with costume designer and professor Sue Makkoo.

DeBose and Makkoo met while working on Summer: The Donna Summer Musical in 2017, with their relationship publicly noted until 2023. DeBose has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights

Ariana DeBose achieved global recognition for her transformative portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film West Side Story, earning an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

Beyond her film success, DeBose made her mark on Broadway as an original cast member in the groundbreaking musical Hamilton from 2015 to 2016. She also garnered a Tony Award nomination for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Signature Quote

“To anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

