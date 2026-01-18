20 Wild Erika Kirk Memes That Have People Both Laughing And Terrified

Since right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September, his widow, Erika Kirk, has stepped into a leadership role within his organization, Turning Point USA, sparking debate over how she has handled her newfound public exposure.
Ten days after a bullet fatally struck Charlie’s neck in front of a crowd of 3,000 students, a memorial service was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
During the event—attended by an estimated 70,000 mourners—Erika made a dramatic entrance onto the stage that featured pyrotechnics, leading many to question why the memorial did not keep a more somber tone.
Criticism over this perceived lack of seriousness has since spread online following several public appearances Erika has made as CEO of Turning Point.
While she has framed her decision to speak publicly as a way to carry on her late husband’s legacy, critics have accused her of turning her grief into a spectacle for personal or professional gain. Others have made harsh comments about her image or mocked her appearance.
The backlash intensified when the 37-year-old had a slip of the tongue at a Turning Point event in December, saying Charlie persevered with “grift” instead of “grit.”
Below is a compilation of memes about Erika Kirk that reflect how she’s perceived four months after her husband’s assassination.
#1 “Erika Kirk looks exactly like the Bride of Chucky”
Image source: MAVERIC68078049
#2 Accusations of fake-crying
Image source: DeckardR_B26354
#3 M3gan
Image source: Jennfrnklnnc81
#4 “The resemblance is crazy”
Image source: theViraldave
#5 “What’s next?”: Coldplay concert with JD Vance
Image source: SwordTruth
#6 Amber Heard’s testimony
Image source: MPeperkampmarg3
#7 “There is, in fact, a wrong way to grieve”
Image source: ImGinnyRobinson
#8 “Why TF does Nicki Minaj now have the Erika Kirk eyes?”
Image source: __onikaspen
#9 “South Park” Erika
#10 Miss Piggy: criticism of the “Mar-a-Lago” look
Image source: CrossTheMercy
#11 “Welcome to my husband’s memorial”
The Kirk Widow is having the best time of her life pic.twitter.com/9Ss6NOyQBt
— Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) December 19, 2025
Image source: gdalton64
#12 “Why are they so obsessed with sparklers and pyrotechnics?”
normal ppl : i miss my dead husband 😭💔😢
erika kirk at turning point USA : pic.twitter.com/IgKWxeUGWB
— Si ☆ (@svperstarism) December 24, 2025
Image source: Pleightx
#13 “When you are right, you are right”: some used AI to mock Erika
Image source: Michael80543732
#14 “The grift of the Bride of Chucky”
Image source: Adam_and_EVs
#15 “Erika Kirk’s Instagram post vs. Charlie Kirk’s”
Image source: ImGinnyRobinson
#16 Turning Point Tour
#17 “Erika Kirk grieving”
#18 Patrick Star
#19 Squidward show
#20 “Turning grief into merch?”
