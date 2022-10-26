“Me Before You”: Meet the Top Cast

If you’re into romantic novels, Jojo Moyes is a name that stands out. So, when one of her best-selling novels was adapted into a movie, it became a must-watch for romantic drama lovers. Me Before You was released around mid-2016 to mixed reviews and a lot of success.
In an era when romantic dramas came with their clichés, Me Before You was able to smash box office records with $208.3 million on a budget of $20 million. The novel and film storyline may not be unique, but its delivery and cast made every minute worthwhile.
Unlike most other romantic works that look to have a happy ending, Me Before You chose to travel a slightly different path. Here is the cast that brought Jojo Moyes’ 2012 novel to life.
Louisa “Lou” Clark (Emilia Clarke)
After the successful run of the first season of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke became a familiar face on screens. So, when Me Before You trailer was released, it was soothing and refreshing to watch the Mother of Dragons leave the battle for the Iron Throne to find love as a caregiver.
If ever Emilia Clarke was put in a box regarding her acting career, she proved her critics wrong in more ways than one. She brought out her ever-smiling, calm-natured self to take on the role of Lou.
While Lou is quirky, her fashion sense is hard to miss. Lou definitely loves her bright and weird color combinations. Yet, beneath all that color riot is a kind, loving, 26-year-old sweetheart with little to no ambitions. She’s lived in the same small English town all her life and been in a weird, 7-year relationship with Patrick, hoping for the best.
William “Will” Traynor (Sam Claflin)
When he’s not playing William, the love interest of Snow White in Snow White and the Huntsman, or Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games movie series, you can catch Sam Claflin here as Will. The pretty face actor plays William Traynor, a wealthy quadriplegic who’s angry at everything and everyone.
It’s easy to see why Will grew resentful over the years. He had life going for him and ensured not to take unnecessary risks. What he failed to factor into his perfect life plans was that a motorcycle accident could change things.
Living with quadriplegia only brought pity, pain, and stress to those around him. He had made a new plan that would end his life painlessly for good. Yet, again, he failed to factor in the ray of sunshine that Louisa Clark would bring.
Besides the love they would eventually come to share, it’s refreshing to see how they helped each other see life differently. Life may have been unbearable for Will, but Lou helped make the last weeks memorable.
Nathan (Steve Peacocke)
Nathan is Will’s primary medical caregiver. Will and Nathan also seem to share a form of friendship and understanding. Although Will is generally condescending and dismissive to most people, he seems to treat Nathan with respect.
Unlike most other people around Will, Nathan understands Will’s physical and emotional pain. Although Nathan is open to helping Lou plan her vacation, he’s quite defensive of Lou respecting the wishes of Will.
Steve Peacocke plays the role of Nathan, Will’s medical caregiver.
Camilla Traynor (Janet McTeer)
Janet McTeer plays the character of Camilla Traynor, Will’s mother. Camilla interviews Lou for the position of caregiver. She’s not just looking for a professional but someone who could make a connection with Will.
Camilla is taken by Lou’s quirky nature and probably feels she’ll bring some form of amusement to Will. However, Camilla and Will seem to have a strained relationship, especially because she’s strict and tries to assume things.
Underneath her demeanor is a mother who cares for her son and hopes he chooses to see life differently. In all honesty, she’s the one who seems more devastated by Will’s quadriplegia.
Steven Traynor (Charles Dance)
Charles Dance brings his wealth of acting experience to play the role of Steven Traynor. He takes a break from playing Lord Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones to become the patriarch of the Traynor family.
Charles Dance delivers the character of Steven Traynor in the novel and film as a man more focused on expanding the family’s wealth than having a relationship with his family. He and his wife, Camilla, seem to disagree on a lot of things; however, they both provide the best for Will.